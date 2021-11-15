ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philippines' Duterte To Run For Senate In 2022

By Mikhail FLORES, Ron LOPEZ
International Business Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhilippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday filed to contest the Senate elections next year, seeking a way to remain in politics while facing an international probe into his deadly drug war. Duterte, who is constitutionally barred from seeking a second six-year term, submitted his candidacy at the Commission on...

