These are the best books of 2021, according to Tattered Cover
'Tis the season to start curling up with a good book.
Driving the news: Lucky for us, our friends at Tattered Cover have dropped their lists of the best reads.
What they're saying: "These are the books that we stayed up late reading, the ones we talked about and recommended, and the ones our customers loved," the book store's website reads.
The top 5 adult books:
- " Cloud Cuckoo Land " — Anthony Doerr
- " Crying in H Mart " — Michelle Zauner
- " Detransition, Baby " — Torrey Peters
- " The Holly " — Julian Rubinstein
- " Intimacies " — Katie Kitamura
And top 5 for kids and young adults:
- " The Genius Under The Table " — Eugene Yelchin
- " Merci Suárez Can't Dance " — Meg Medina
- " Amber & Clay " — Laura Amy Schlitz
- " A Snake Falls to Earth " — Darcie Little Badger
- " Blackout " — Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk and Nicola Yoon
Comments / 0