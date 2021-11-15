These are the best books of 2021, according to Tattered Cover

'Tis the season to start curling up with a good book.

Driving the news: Lucky for us, our friends at Tattered Cover have dropped their lists of the best reads.

What they're saying: "These are the books that we stayed up late reading, the ones we talked about and recommended, and the ones our customers loved," the book store's website reads.

The top 5 adult books:

And top 5 for kids and young adults:

📚 See the full lists here