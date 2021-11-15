ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kurt Angle On Main Event Mafia Faction In TNA, Why He Thinks It Doesn’t Get Enough Credit

By Blake Lovell
411mania.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle discussed the Main Event Mafia faction in TNA, one of his favorite wrestler’s court stories in WWE, and much more. You can read his comments below. Kurt Angle on the Main Event Mafia faction in TNA and why...

