One person killed after a single-vehicle crash in Alpine (Alpine, CA) Nationwide Report

On Saturday evening, one person was killed after a traffic accident in Alpine.

As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash was reported at 8:51 p.m. on the westbound Kumeyaay Highway at Tavern Road.

November 15, 2021