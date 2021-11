Last Sunday was just another day at the office for Kirk Cousins. Minnesota’s $150 million man completed 25 of 37 passes for 294 yards, two touchdowns, and lost a fumble in the Vikings’ 27-20 road victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. In the contest, Cousins compiled a passer rating of 109.5 and came up big on Minnesota’s final possession, shutting the door on a potential Chargers comeback. He completed four of five passes for 53 yards on the final drive, which included a 27-yard completion to Justin Jefferson on 3rd and 6 and an 18-yard completion to Adam Thielen on 3rd and 20 to set up the game-clinching fourth-down conversion.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO