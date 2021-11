Unless there are injuries, it gets more difficult to find under-the-radar fantasy football contributors as the season wears on. Of course, there are always more injuries as the season wears on, so it all comes down to who gets hurt and how serious the injury is. Latavius Murray has been battling an ankle injury for the past month, and Devonta Freeman has been taking advantage (even though fantasy owners have barely noticed); Jordan Howard has produced each of the past two games in Miles Sanders' absence; and Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson both suffered head injuries on Sunday, opening the door for Brandon Bolden. Howard, Freeman, and Bolden should be among the top Week 10 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds even if none are particularly exciting.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO