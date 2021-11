The Chicago Bears are sitting at 3-5 on the year as they head into a must-win matchup versus the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9. For a brief moment yesterday, there was real hope that the Chicago Bears could add Odell Beckham, Jr. to their arsenal. That moment went away later last night, but since I looked into how Beckham would look in a Bears uniform, I am going to use this as a way to explain why Allen Robinson is not being extended and will not be around in 2022.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO