As air travel continues to rebound from the depths of Covid, a longtime corner of show business — in-flight entertainment — is also being reimagined for the streaming era. Approaches vary widely. All carriers strike deals for licensed content but many, including major carriers like American and Southwest, have shifted away from seat-back screens, banking on customers accessing film, TV, audio or games on their own devices. Delta Air Lines is placing a different kind of entertainment bet. It has invested heavily in its seat-back system, which is used by 75% of its 8 million monthly passengers on flights where those screens...

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO