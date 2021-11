Boeing and Akasa Air have announced the new Indian carrier has ordered 72 737 Max airplanes to build its fleet. The deal is valued at nearly $9 billion at list prices. At the 2021 Dubai Airshow, Akasa Air chief executive, Vinay Dube, said: “We are delighted to partner with Boeing for our first airplane order and thank them for their trust and confidence in Akasa Air’s business plan and leadership team.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO