Public Safety

Woman, 94, forced to hand over father's WWI medals in Oldbury

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 94-year-old woman had to hand over her father's World War One war medals after being "threatened with violence". Three masked men smashed through a glass back door at her home in Oldbury, the evening before Remembrance Sunday, West Midlands Police said. Det Sgt...

www.bbc.co.uk

Related
The Independent

Woman arrested for throwing scolding hot soup in worker’s face in row over lid

A woman who threw hot soup in the face of a restaurant manager in a row over a melted plastic lid has been arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury. A warrant for the arrest of Amanda Martinez, 31, was issued and she was booked into Bell County Jail on Wednesday. She’s being held on a $5,000 bond. Surveillance footage caught the moment when Ms Martinez threw the soup in the face of Jannelle Broland, the 24-year old manager at the Sol de Jalisco restaurant in Temple, Texas, on 7 November. Ms Martinez confronted Ms Broland claiming that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sarah Benford: Police 'positive' search will find missing girl's body

The police officer overseeing a search for the body of a teenage girl who went missing more than 20 years ago said he remained "positive that we will find her". Northamptonshire Police is looking for Sarah Benford's body in Kettering. A murder investigation was launched after Sarah went missing from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Murder arrest after man, 78, found dead in Halesowen

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in his home. West Midlands Police said concerned neighbours contacted them after the man had not been seen for days. On Monday officers gained entry to the Halesowen home and found the body. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TMZ.com

Zac Stacy Victim Back In Hospital Over Injuries Suffered In Attack

Kristin Evans -- the woman who was brutally attacked by Zac Stacy -- is back in the hospital dealing with injuries she suffered in the violent incident, TMZ Sports has learned. Sources tell us Evans, who initially received medical care in the hours following the attack, returned to the hospital...
NFL
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Cassidy Rainwater: Police chief reveals woman’s flesh was found in freezer after calling on online sleuths to stop commenting on case

Details about the death of a 33-year-old woman whose remains were discovered in a freezer have been revealed, a month after authorities asked online sleuths to stop speculating about her disappearance. According to authorities in Missouri, Cassidy Rainwater went missing in late July and was kidnapped and allegedly caged by two men who were charged for her murder on Wednesday.Dallas County authorities said James Phelps and Timothy Norton kidnapped Ms Rainwater around the time of her disappearance, allegedly forcing her into a cage. Photos from FBI investigators that were included in court documents on Wednesday also showed her dismembered and semi-naked...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shreveport Magazine

“Two-year-old is defenseless, it’s unfathomable that this could happen to a toddler”, Mother and live-in boyfriend beat her 2-year-old daughter to death

According to the court documents, the 28-year-old mom and her boyfriend were arrested and taken into custody Monday. Prosecutors said both defendants reportedly beat the woman’s 2-year-old daughter to death. The child suffered broken bones, broken rib, fractured skull and brain bleed. The mother and her live-in boyfriend are charged with one count each of murder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The State

Remains found on mom’s property are of girls missing since 2015, Pennsylvania cops say

Remains of two small children were recovered last weekend on the property of a mother who was arrested Nov. 4, Pennsylvania police say. Marie Sue Snyder, 32, faces endangering the welfare of children charges stemming from an investigation involving her living son, the Old Lycoming Township Police Department said. After Snyder and her partner were arrested, authorities began a search “for the alleged buried remains of Marie Snyder’s two female children,” police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Country Singer Hospitalized Following Speedboat Accident

A beloved country singer is recovering in the hospital after he suffered severe injuries in a boating accident. Thagio Costa, the 36-year-old singer known for hits like "JBL Pro Paredão" and "Eu e o Coração," was hospitalized in the Brazilian city of Belém after he was run over by a speedboat at the Furo do Maguari.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Atlanta influencers with eight children found dead in murder-suicide, police say

A married couple has left behind eight children after they died in a murder-suicide just six months after moving to Atlanta, Georgia to expand their businesses. Keianna Burns, 44, and Ronnell Burns, 46, were home alone on 6 November just before 9pm when Ms Burns shot her husband to death and then killed herself with the weapon, police have said. Ms Burns posted a video of herself singing and dancing with one of her children just hours before the shootings. Police said the child was with a relative when the couple died. “I’m asking you one thing, because I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother says ‘Karen’ neighbour called police over her child’s Barbie car

A mother says her neighbour called the police to complain about her car – specifically, the pink plastic one her child drives.“So, my neighbour called the cops because my kid’s Barbie car is beeping,” the mom, Alicia Rivera, said on TikTok. “This is just the most hilarious thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”In a series of videos, police officers can be seen inspecting the small toy vehicle in Ms Rivera’s driveway, which appears to be somewhere in New York state. One of those videos has gone viral, garnering over 1.6m views.According to Ms Rivera, her neighbor called 911 because...
PUBLIC SAFETY
blavity.com

Atlanta Couple Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide, Leaving Behind 8 Kids

Keianna Burns and Ronnell Burns, a married couple with eight children, died in a murder-suicide in Atlanta, Georgia, earlier this month, six months after moving to the city to grow their salon business. Police said the couple, who were regarded as influencers on social media, was home alone on the...
ATLANTA, GA
whdh.com

DA: Mother who claimed she did not have money to bury dead baby put body inside bedroom wall

CHARLEROI, Pa. (WHDH) — A mother allegedly placed her dead baby inside a crate before putting the crate inside her bedroom wall in Charleroi, Pennsylvania. Investigators responding to a home on Lookout Avenue last Thursday to check on the wellbeing of a child learned that 25-year-old Kylie Wilt, of Charleroi, had lied to Child and Youth Services about the whereabouts of the baby and that the baby had died in February from SIDS at their former home on Upper Crest Avenue, Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh told KDKA.
CHARLEROI, PA
The Independent

Kyle Rittenhouse: Victim’s girlfriend says she has ‘a lot of sympathy’ for him

The girlfriend of one of the two men shot dead by Kyle Rittenhouse has “a lot of sympathy” for the teenager, saying he was just a “dumba** kid” who had become a figurehead for the pro-militia movement.Hannah Gittings, 25, spoke to the New York Post as Mr Rittenhouse is on trial for homicide charges. Mr Rittenhouse shot and killed her partner Anthony Huber in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year. Mr Rittenhouse has said he was acting in self defence.“I do have a lot of sympathy for this kid because he is just a kid to me so it was just...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother hits out as ‘bullied’ six-year-old comes home covered in lovebites

The mother of a six-year-old student has hit out at bullies and school officials after her daughter allegedly returned home with lovebites, or “hickies”. Mia Herrera, according to her mother Brittany, has been bullied since her “first day” at Gloria Marshall Elementary School in Spring, a neighbourhood about 35km north of Houston, Texas. Ms Herrera told FOX26: “She’s been getting bullied from the first day of school, she came back with a huge knot on her head and said that another little girl had literally pushed her against a wall”.What followed shocked her mother, when Mia came home from school...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Man Missing for Two Dozen Years Returns to Family Home to Allegedly Stab Brother

A man who was missing for two dozen years reappeared this week to allegedly stab his brother in the chest in the middle of the night. Ivo Rabanser, a 42-year-old who vanished in 1997, allegedly attacked his brother Martin, 35, while the latter was sleeping in bed next to his wife. Ivo had reportedly staked out his brother’s house, sleeping in a tent in the woods nearby. According to La Stampa, Ivo said, “I felt a huge rage inside towards my brother but I didn't want to kill him. I stayed alone with him while he was in agony on the bed and I could’ve finished him but instead I went to the kitchen, which is where the police found me.” Martin has since been hospitalized with serious injuries. A lawyer for Martin said he had been stabbed in the lung. The lawyer added, “One theory is that Ivo was angry about the terms of their inheritance from their father, which included the house Martin still lives in, and has been nurturing a grudge ever since.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Man fatally shot by Kyle Rittenhouse allegedly threatened to kill him: witness

The first victim fatally shot by Kyle Rittenhouse allegedly threatened to kill him before the wannabe police officer gunned him down, a witness testified in court Thursday. Ryan Balch, who was at the chaotic protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, with Rittenhouse last year, told prosecutors they had a dustup with Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, after spotting him allegedly trying to light a fire.
PUBLIC SAFETY

