Brooklyn, NY

STORM WATCH: Looming storms may impact Thanksgiving travel for New Yorkers next week

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

A storm system expected to arrive early next week could impact some Thanksgiving travel.

Storm Watch Team meteorologists say that the storm is expected to develop late Sunday night into Monday. This storm has the potential to produce heavy rain and the slight possibility of snow.

The storm will also bring colder temperatures by the middle of the week.

A frost advisory is in effect for Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and the Bronx from 1 a.m. until 9 a.m. Saturday.

SATURDAY: A chilly day with morning sun followed by afternoon clouds. Highs from the mid- to upper-40s. Cold and mostly cloudy at night.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, chances of a light but late shower. Not as chilly as Saturday.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clouds and showers, lows from the upper-40s to the low-50s.

NEXT WEEK 🗽

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with morning showers and breezy, highs from the from the low- to mid-50s.

TUESDAY: A cold gusty wind with a mix of sun and clouds, highs from the low- to mid-40s.

WEDNESDAY: A chilly breeze, mostly sunny, highs around the mid-40s.

