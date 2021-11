Northwestern’s 2020-21 men’s basketball season saw the team ranked as high as 19th in the nation, but the season ended with a thud in the Big Ten Tournament. Eight months later, there are changes aplenty — sharpshooter Miller Kopp is out, while three exciting freshmen are in — and the Wildcats are preparing for what looks to be a pivotal winter for coach Chris Collins. Today, The Daily’s reporters give their thoughts on what to look for from NU this season.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO