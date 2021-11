Jason Kokrak strung together four straight birdies on the back nine to record a 5-under 65 on Sunday and win the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open. Kokrak, who began the final round two shots behind 54-hole leader Scottie Scheffler, shot 66-65 on the weekend to finish at 10-under 270 at the Memorial Park Golf Course. It was the third victory on the PGA Tour for the Canadian, whose last win was the 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO