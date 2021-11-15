ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starship heat shield

 6 days ago

Pro-tip: if you want the equation to be independent of the units used (ie the correct way in physics), then put the units where they belong: attached to the empirical constant. But none of that gets me any closer to figuring out how to estimate the nose radius. Pro-tip:...

forum.nasaspaceflight.com

Phys.org

Feeling the heat: Fusion reactors used to test spacecraft heat shields

Spacecraft have long used heat shields for protection during entry into planetary atmospheres. Future missions to the outer solar system will need more sophisticated materials than currently exist. The extreme heating conditions needed to study new shield materials are, however, very difficult to achieve experimentally on Earth. Scientists working at the DIII-D National Fusion Facility at General Atomics (GA) recently developed an innovative approach that uses the conditions inside a fusion reactor for testing heat shield materials.
NASASpaceFlight.com

Starship Artemis Contract (Lunar Starship)

Https://caseyhandmer.wordpress.com/2021/10/28/starship-is-still-not-understood/. “Starship will change the way we do business in space, and now is the time to start preparing. Pretending that it doesn’t exist isn’t an adequate strategic hedge, whether Starship flies in 2022, 2025, or never.”. I concur 100%. Whether or not you are a SpaceX fan or despise...
NASASpaceFlight.com

Starship Venus Mission

Hmm. I wonder... Elsewhere people have talked about how Nitrogen/oxygen atmospheres are a lifting gas on venus. If Hydrogen/helium are a problem due to leaking... Nitrogen has a density almost ten times higher than Helium, of course, at 1.165 kg/m3 (at earth temperatures/pressures) Carbon dioxide (of which venus's atmosphere is...
NASASpaceFlight.com

Starship's First Flight... WEN?

I note there's a slight mismatch between the prior poll and this one: the result there was when the system would reach (any) orbit, or orbital velocity magnitude in space. This one is about "first flight", which presumably starts at first motion away from the mount. This thread has been...
NASASpaceFlight.com

An Engine beyond Raptor?

There are many dimensions to a design that can be improved. What about maintainability, durability, particularly the ability to maintain the engine on Mars or even on orbit? Maybe the new engine will be modular with swapable components or sections in the field? How about more manufacturable, in weeks instead of months or days instead of weeks at significantly lower cost? More recyclable? More sustainable using less specialty metals and components?
spacepolicyonline.com

SpaceX Successfully Tests All Six Starship Engines

SpaceX took another step forward in the development of its Starship system to take people and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars and beyond. Today’s static fire test of the Starship second stage with all six engines was successful according to SpaceX founder Elon Musk. Starship is being built...
scitechdaily.com

Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Something Scary [Video]

The drama of death among stars can look pretty eerie at times. This photo of the aging red giant star CW Leonis seems like something out of a Halloween tale. The star looks like it’s entrapped inside wispy orange spider webs that wrap around the star. Beams of light shine through the dust, like sunbeams on a partly cloudy day. As it runs out of fuel, the star “burps” shells of sooty carbon that escape into space. The carbon was cooked up in the star’s core as a waste product of nuclear fusion. Anyone with a fireplace knows that soot is a nuisance. But carbon ejected into space provides raw material for the formation of future stars, planets, and maybe even life. On Earth, complex biological molecules consist of carbon atoms bonded with other common elements.
Daily Beast

See the Jaw-Dropping First Photos Taken By NASA’s Newest Earth-Observing Satellite

NASA’s newest Earth observation satellite, Landsat 9, has taken its first photos of the planet from orbit, and they’re gorgeous as hell. It’s just a taste of what the new satellite will be capable of spotting—especially as the planet is set to undergo rapid environmental transformations thanks to climate change and expanded human development.
AccuWeather

Massive platform of volcanic rock emerges from the sea

Molten rock oozing into the Atlantic Ocean along the shores of the Spanish island of La Palma transformed part of the coastline and sent clouds of towering white smoke into the air. The Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma, one of Spain's Canary Islands, has been erupting since mid-September, and...
scitechdaily.com

1,000 Years of Glacial Ice Reveals Unexpected Evidence of “Prosperity and Peril” in Europe

Evidence preserved in glaciers provides continuous climate and vegetation records during major historical events. Europe’s past prosperity and failure, driven by climate changes, has been revealed using thousand-year-old pollen, spores, and charcoal particles fossilized in glacial ice. This first analysis of microfossils preserved in European glaciers unveils earlier-than-expected evidence of air pollution and the roots of modern invasive species problems.
Aviation Week

Russia Destroys Satellite, Sparking International Outrage

About 6 hr. before SpaceX was to launch a new crew to the International Space Station for NASA in early November, Russia conducted a 6-min. maneuvering burn of the station’s core stage, ordered after data showed a potential conjunction with a piece of debris from a 2007 Chinese anti-satellite test...
Space.com

Death in space: Here's what would happen to our bodies

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. Tim Thompson, Dean of Health & Life Sciences + Professor of Applied Biological Anthropology, Teesside University, the U.K. As space travel for recreational purposes is becoming a very real possibility,...
Knowridge Science Report

What we discovered on the far side of the Moon

Seven months after it was launched, the US robotic rover Perseverance successfully landed on Mars on February 18 2021. The landing was part of the mission Mars2020 and was viewed live by millions of people worldwide, reflecting the renewed global interest in space exploration. It was soon followed by China’s...
ScienceAlert

Humans Have Broken One of The Natural Power Laws Governing Earth's Oceans

Just as with planetary or molecular systems, mathematical laws can be found that accurately describe and allow for predictions in chaotically dynamic ecosystems too – at least, if we zoom out enough. But as humans are now having such a destructive impact on the life we share our planet with, we're throwing even these once natural universalities into disarray. "Humans have impacted the ocean in a more dramatic fashion than merely capturing fish," explained marine ecologist Ryan Heneghan from the Queensland University of Technology. "It seems that we have broken the size spectrum – one of the largest power law distributions known in...
