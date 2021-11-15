ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

20-year-old charged with killing his mother in Missouri

St. Joseph Post
St. Joseph Post
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A 20-year-old man has been charged with killing his mother in a Kansas City suburb. The Clay County Prosecutor's Office charged Austin Little with...

stjosephpost.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
St. Joseph Post

Suspect charged in 2 deaths at Kansas apartment building

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A suspected serial killer has been charged with killing two people in Kansas. Wyandotte County authorities announced Thursday that 26-year-old Perez Reed was charged with killing two people at an apartment complex in Kansas City, Kansas. He has already been charged with four killings in...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Police find Kan. man in crowd who died from gunshot wound

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting. At 12:07 a.m., Saturday, police dispatch received multiple calls of gun shots with a subject down in the 2000 block of SE Pennsylvania in Topeka, Police Lt. Kelvin Johnson. Officers arrived on scene to a large crowd of people and...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Missouri teen dies after ejected when jeep overturns

TEXAS COUNTY—A Missouri teen died in an accident just after 11:30a.m. Friday in Texas County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a Jeep Cherokee driven by a 16-year-old girl from Summersville, was southbound on Highway K five miles north of Summersville. The jeep traveled off the road, overturned and the...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clay County, MO
State
Kansas State
Liberty, MO
Crime & Safety
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Liberty, MO
City
Austin Township, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Clay County, MO
Crime & Safety
St. Joseph Post

Police: Kansas man threatened officers with an axe

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for an alleged assault on officers in Topeka. Just before 10p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to the area of SE 25th and SE Indiana Street in Topeka in reference a subject walking in the middle of the street with a stick and attempting to strike vehicles traveling by him, according to Police Lt. Manuel Munoz.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Savannah man faces murder charge in Union Star death

A Savannah man has been charged with the murder of a St. Joseph man, whose remains were found at a Union Star residence earlier this month. DeKalb County Prosecutor Erik Tate has filed a second-degree murder charge against Jodi Jacob Downs in the death of Dennis Patterson, Jr. Downs originally had been taken into custody on a weapons charge. Two other people, residents of the home, were arrested on weapons charges as well. 59-year-old Kevin McGinnis and 26-year-old Kori McGinnis are considered persons of interest in the case.
SAVANNAH, MO
St. Joseph Post

Kan. man admits throwing ex-girlfriend's dog in river

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has pleaded guilty to a felony for throwing his ex-girlfriend's caged miniature poodle in a river. Leavenworth County prosecutors say 24-year-old Davion Simpson pleaded guilty Wednesday to animal cruelty in the case and faces possible jail time when he's sentenced Dec. 17. Witnesses...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
St. Joseph Post

Missouri woman jailed 4th time after failure to appear

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect once again on requested charges of failure to appear. On Monday, police arrested Allison R. Blakley, 25, Rushville Missouri, on District and Municipal Court warrants for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Since February 0f 2019, police...
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Sheriff IDs 2 Kansans who died in fiery crash with combine

WINFIELD, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say two people who died in a fiery crash with a combine were Wichita residents. The Cowley County Sheriff's office said Thursday that dental records were used to identify 28-year-old Lucas Connor Walker and 33-year-old Sarah Laurella Deere. They died Nov. 7 after the car Walker was driving collided with and then went under a combine and burst into flames.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
St. Joseph Post

Sheriff investigates robbery, fatal shooting of Kan. woman

GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal October shooting are asking the public for help with information in the case. According to the Geary County Sheriff, On October 3, a man described as 6-foot-1 or taller and dressed in all black approached 22-year-old Enfinnity Hayes and her husband at the Milford State Park Group Shelter. The suspect attempted to rob the couple at gun point.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Police: Kan. man with criminal history jailed on new charges

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on new charges following a Monday arrest. According to Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson, officers arrested 26-year-old Weston J. Anderson of Atchison, on requested charges of criminal trespass and criminal damage to property in the 500 block North 9th Street. Anderson...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Early morning St. Joseph shooting leaves man wounded

A shooting very early this morning has left a middle age man with a gunshot wound near his abdomen. St. Joseph police report the shooting occurred around 2:25 this morning in the 1400 block of South 16th Street. They describe the single gunshot wound as non-life-threatening. The investigation is underway....
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph Post

Man charged after 5 injured in shooting at Columbia bar

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A man has been charged in a shooting at a Columbia lounge that left another suspect dead and five people injured, Columbia police said Monday. Todd Duron Nesbitt Jr., 28, was charged Sunday with armed criminal action and first-degree assault. He is being held in the Boone County jail without bond.
COLUMBIA, MO
St. Joseph Post

Police: Kansas woman lost $1,000 in phone scam

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged scam involving gift cards. Just before 2:30p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for theft by deception in the 100 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 60-year-old woman reported an unknown suspect called...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy