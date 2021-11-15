20-year-old charged with killing his mother in Missouri

A Savannah man has been charged with the murder of a St. Joseph man, whose remains were found at a Union Star residence earlier this month. DeKalb County Prosecutor Erik Tate has filed a second-degree murder charge against Jodi Jacob Downs in the death of Dennis Patterson, Jr. Downs originally had been taken into custody on a weapons charge. Two other people, residents of the home, were arrested on weapons charges as well. 59-year-old Kevin McGinnis and 26-year-old Kori McGinnis are considered persons of interest in the case.

SAVANNAH, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO