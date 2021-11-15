ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Roadside bomb in Afghanistan's capital wounds two people

By ABDUL QAHAR AFGHAN
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M0uAb_0cx0GSgZ00
Afghanistan Taliban fighters secure the area after a roadside bomb went off in Kabul Afghanistan, Monday Nov. 15, 2021. The bomb exploded on a busy avenue in the Afghan capital on Monday, wounding two people, police said. (AP Photo/ Petros Giannakouris) (Petros Giannakouris)

KABUL — (AP) — A roadside bomb blew up on a busy avenue in the Afghan capital Kabul on Monday, wounding two people, police said.

The bomb detonated as a taxi was passing by in the Kota-e Sangi district of western Kabul. The Taliban spokesman for Kabul police, who goes by a single name Mobin, said two people were wounded. Witnesses said one was a woman in the taxi and the other a man passing by.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Monday's blast.

The explosion came two days after a bomb exploded in a mini-bus in another district of western Kabul dominated by members of the mainly Shiite Hazara ethnic group. At least one person was killed — identified by colleagues as Hamid Sighyani, a journalist with Ariana TV — and five people wounded. The Islamic State group said in a statement late Sunday that it carried out the attack and that it was targeting Shiites.

IS has been waging a campaign of violence in Afghanistan, targeting Taliban fighters and civilians, especially Hazaras.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Birmingham Star

Bomb Explodes in Eastern Afghanistan Mosque

ISLAMABAD - Taliban authorities in Afghanistan said a bomb ripped through a crowded mosque in eastern Nangarhar province Friday during afternoon prayers, wounding at least 15 worshippers. Provincial government spokesman Mohammad Hanif told VOA the explosive device was planted inside the mosque, but he said there were no deaths. Eyewitnesses...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Isis admits twin Uganda suicide bombings that killed three people and wounded police

Islamic State has admitted carrying out twin suicide bombings in the Ugandan capital Kampala that killed three other people and wounded 33, mostly police officers.Police described them as a coordinated attack by extremists opposed to the government.Two suicide bombers on motorbikes, disguised as local “boda boda” motorcycle taxi drivers, detonated a device near the entrance to parliament, killing a passer-by.A third attacker, who also died, targeted a checkpoint near the central police station, killing two other people, police spokesman Fred Enanga said.The explosions, which occurred within minutes of each other, caused chaos in Kampala as residents fled, and left “bodies shattered and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Kabul#Hazaras#Ap#Ariana Tv#Islamic State#Shiites
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTAJ

Uganda police kill 5, including cleric, after bomb blasts

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan authorities have killed at least five people, including a Muslim cleric, accused of having ties to the extremist group responsible for Tuesday’s suicide bombings in the capital, police said Thursday. Four men were killed in a shootout in a frontier town near the western border with Congo as they tried […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Texas woman faces 20-year prison sentence after plane mask row

US authorities have taken a Texas woman to court for allegedly assaulting a flight attendant over a mask-related disagreement - charges that could result in up to 20 years in prison.On Friday Houston’s federal court heard that Debby Dutton, 50, was travelling on a United Airlines flight from Alaska to San Francisco on 29 June when cabin crew spotted that her sleeping husband was not wearing his mask.According to airline staff, a flight attendant had tapped him on the shoulder and asked him to put his mask back on before landing when Dutton took exception to the instruction.She is accused...
PUBLIC SAFETY
POLITICO

Over 30 lawmakers question Biden’s legal reasoning for strikes

FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — More than 30 lawmakers — from both parties — today will send a letter to President JOE BIDEN questioning the administration’s legal rationale for bypassing Congress before launching a military strike. “We are deeply troubled by your administration’s dangerous claim that Article II of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
61K+
Followers
74K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy