Although the Galaxy Buds 2 and the Galaxy Buds Pro are among the best TWS earbuds that you can buy at the very instance, you might want to be careful as far as using them is concerned because according to the latest report, they might not be great for you. No, no, they do sound excellent but some users have started reporting unusual issues with the earbuds. In case you are wondering, they are causing ear infection, yes, that is the case.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO