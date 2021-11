The release of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition will take place tomorrow. Just before that, however, a gameplay showing remastered Vice City has leaked online. Tomorrow will mark the release of GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, a remaster of the iconic trilogy which includes GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas. The biggest fans of the series are probably rubbing their hands together and looking forward to the launch of the refreshed versions. We finally know when exactly they will be able to do so.

