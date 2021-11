MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On this Veterans Day, many have taken the opportunity to thank a friend, neighbor or family member for their service. Across Minnesota, there are 304,000 veterans — about 5.5% of the population. There are just less than 6,000 World War II veterans in the state. They make up 2% of our vets, followed by Korea, the pre-911 Gulf War, the post-911 era and Vietnam. Now 91, Juan Justiniano was stationed in Korea. “I was there the night they say, ‘The war is over.’ What a relief [laughs]! Justiniano said. “But I lost a few friends.” Now 86, Jim Smith served just after...

