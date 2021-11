SpiceJet and Boeing have reached an agreement in relation to the grounding of the 737 Max that followed fatal crashes of the type in late 2018 and 2019. “The company is pleased to announce that it has entered into a settlement agreement with Boeing wherein Boeing has agreed to provide certain accommodations and settle the outstanding claims related to the grounding of 737 Max aircraft and its return to service,” says SpiceJet.

