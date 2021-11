The Department of Planning and Natural Resources announces that pursuant to Virgin Islands Rules and Regulations, Title 12, Chapter 21, Section 904-9, an application for Federal Consistency Determination, CZX-1-22(FC), has been submitted by the VI Department of Agriculture. The project proposes to demolish the Administration Building and proposes combining the program components of the existing Administration and Forestry Buildings into one replacement building in order to service the current and future needs of VIDA. The proposed project site is located at Parcel No. 1 of Estate Lower Love, Prince Quarter, St. Croix, Virgin Islands.

