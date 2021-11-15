X-ONE: The World’s First Commercially Available 3D-Printed Razor
By Carlos Zotomayor
SolidSmack
5 days ago
Since the age of 3D printing things is upon us, folks at Ubunnys thought this is the perfect time to use the technology to the product that is always present in any bathroom: razors. But besides being the first-ever 3D-printed razor in...
The New Raw studio, based in Rotterdam, is recycling misprints and prototypes from previous furniture projects to create a limited-edition chair. Dubbed the Ermis, the chair is made from a 3D-printed mono-material. The limited-edition monoblock seat was inspired by the brand's mission to repurpose its scrap materials, thereby creating a durable, zero-waste object.
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Created in March 1983 and chosen because of its simple...
Japanese knife manufacturer Kai has created the world’s first disposable paper razor that reduces the use of plastic by 98% in comparison to conventional, commonly used versions. This innovative, eco-friendly product—which won Kai Group the 2021 GOOD DESIGN award—comprises a paper body with a metal blade that can be used wet, even if the water is hot. Inspired by milk cartons, the design proves practical but a little playful. “Rather than simply replacing plastic with paper, we designed it with a handle that is as easy to hold and sharp as a plastic razor,” reads a company statement. Weighing only four grams, the portable paper razor comes in ocean blue, botanical red, jade green, yellow or sand beige, with a set of five costing about 10 US dollars. Learn more about the creative product at designboom.
100 3D-printed houses will be created by construction companies BIG and ICON, forming a neighbourhood in Austin, Texas. Each home will be printed using ICON's Vulcan construction system, which uses controlled robotic machines to create layers of Lavacrete (cement mix). 3D printing technology can produce energy-efficient homes faster than conventional...
3D printers are pretty cool. With 3D printing, you can make a lot of cool stuff like prosthetics, miniature action figures, and even birdhouses. Basically, anything that can be illustrated in a computer in three dimensions, a 3D printer can get it done. Regular 2D printers are so yesterday. With...
Now that the world is slowly returning back to normal, more and more people are coming out of their holes and starting to travel. But even after a hiatus from trekking, carrying and storing your luggage is still as bulky and cumbersome as it once was. LITO suitcase will save you from that.
As our cities continue to develop, 3D printing can serve the purpose of building structures faster, cheaper, and more efficiently. The technology has been around since the 1980s, but it wasn’t until the 2000s that it became far more accessible across multiple industries. Initially, 3D printing was originally only used...
It's been some time since we last had a story about Faber-Castell factories. A few years ago, the company gave viewers a tour of their pencil factory. And just last year, they gave us a closer look at their highlighter making process:
There are lots of lamps out there that you can buy to instantly light up your room. But sometimes, with the plethora of designs available, finding something that will match your taste can be hard. And if you have a wood-themed or minimalist room at home, you might want to consider a lamp that will complement it. But instead of spending a lot on a lamp, why not try to make one? The YouTube channel Totally Handy can help you with that.
Carbon has announced that its Design Engine Software is being made available to designers globally, including those who don’t operate Carbon 3D printing platforms. Available globally for purchase in early 2022, Carbon’s next generation Design Engine software will be available to users of ‘most common 3D printers’ via a license. Earlier this year, the company rolled out the software capabilities to all Carbon users, having previously only made it available to select users, but now has gone one step further to allow more engineers to ‘dramatically accelerate the product development process.’ It will be available in three tiers – Standards, Pro and Enterprise – to allow companies to select the best license for their needs.
The SilentShred Technology keeps the machine noise level at 56 dB. The best paper shredder that can easily handle up to 17 sheets of paper simultaneously. Has light indicators to inform you about the paper limit and if the bin needs...
A Lilliputian edible beer can filled with chocolate. A bouillon cube made of dried kimchi flavoring that transforms a cup of water into funky broth. A lavender-infused polygon that turns a mug of warm milk into the perfect lightly sweetened black tea. If these sound like treats straight from Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory, you’re not far off—they’re all made with 3D printers (and quite a lot of human labor) in the kitchen of Sugar Lab 3D, the world’s first company dedicated to printing edible objects.
Based in downtown Los Angeles, Sugar Lab 3D is the brainchild of Kyle von Hasseln and...
Can be used for carpets, stairs, upholstery, auto interiors, and more. Best portable carpet cleaner in terms of quality and build: no tank leaks and the unit body and components are made of thick, durable plastic material. Has a long reach...
Hey, Karl here. Today we are going to unbox and take a look at Anycubic’s Photon Mono X resin 3D printer and Wash and Cure Plus machine. The Mono X is what I would consider a medium size resin 3D printer that boasts a 192x120x245 build volume. Mono is included in the name because they have changed to a mono screen. They say there are 2 advantages when using a mono screen. 1 the screen lasts longer compared to an RGB screen and 2 it allows more light through allowing for faster prints. I won’t go into much detail as I believe most people are aware of this 3D printing method. In summary, UV reactive resin is cured layer by layer until a model is printed. The typical layer height of .05mm vs a typical .2 layer height for FDM printing allows for high detail printing and the layers are barely visible. These larger printers definitely make the printers more useful.
The best portable washing machine combining a washer and spinner in one compact body. Very compact and won't consume too much space in the laundry area. Only requires cold water. The child-friendly feature halts any of the processes when the cover...
The 'MultiGlider' razor and nose hair trimmer is a grooming tool for men seeking out an update to their daily personal care equipment lineup that puts a focus on enhanced efficiency. The razor is constructed with a dual-motor vibration functionality that will help to increase the closeness of the shave, which is further enhanced thanks to its dual-edge blade design. The unit utilizes safety razors to make it a cost-effective grooming tool to operate.
A 5-year-old boy born without a left hand is now able to play catch thanks to a 3D-printed fully functional prosthetic that enables him to firmly grip objects. Rice e-Nable, part of the global e-Nable community of “digital humanitarians” who use 3D printers to produce low-cost prosthetic limbs for children and adults in need, partnered with Dr. William Pederson from Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston to help Adriel Rivas.
Rollercoasters are fun. LEGOs are also fun. Therefore, by the unspoken rule of cool, putting the two together only makes the end result much cooler. A few months ago, Chris Burton of Half-Asleep Chris took 10 LEGO roller coaster sets with...
From lungs to livers, a shortage of organ donors is one reason behind an intense research effort into 3D printing as a source of synthetic human tissue in the future. Darcy Wagner is on a quest to improve research into the human lung – and to develop synthetic therapies for both acute and chronic lung disease.
