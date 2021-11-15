ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New outbreak prompts China to lock down university campus

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 5 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — China has confined nearly 1,500 university students to...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
eturbonews.com

China pays cash bounties for reporting new COVID-19 outbreak source

The Heihe government called on residents to report “other suspicious clues that may be related to the spread of the virus,” including illegal hunting, cross-border fishing and smuggling, while threatening punishment for “those who deliberately conceal or refuse to provide true information” to contact tracers. Chinese city officials declare ‘people’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Defense One

China Locks Down Its History, to Its Peril and the World’s

By revising official history to glorify himself, Xi Jinping is taking a page from China’s earlier rulers, not to mention Russia’s Stalin and Putin. But what may have worked in the past is far more dangerous and destabilizing in our hyperconnected present and near future. The worshipful tones in official...
CHINA
Chronicle

A Duke education, but not in China: Duke Kunshan University international students await return to campus

Undergraduate students at Duke Kunshan University in China are contributing written and multimedia content to The Chronicle. At Duke Kunshan University in China, a new normal has set in—students can go without masks in class, attend face-to-face office hours with professors and share meals with friends. Next door—in what was as recently as 2019 an empty field—towering cranes and hundreds of contractors work around the clock to finish the second phase of the campus, anticipated for completion next summer. The only thing missing is international students.
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Lock Down#Dormitories#Ap#Zhuanghe University City
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Disease control chief: "All of Germany is one big outbreak"

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has entered a “nationwide state of emergency” because of surging coronavirus infections, the head of the country's disease control agency said Friday. Lothar Wieler, the head of the Robert Koch Institute, said regular medical care cannot be guaranteed anymore in some parts of the country because...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

EXPLAINER: What drives high-profile disappearances in China

BEIJING (AP) — The disappearance of tennis star Peng Shuai in China following her accusation of sexual assault against a former top Communist Party official has shined a spotlight on similar cases involving political dissidents, entertainers, business leaders and others who have run afoul of the authorities. A look at...
CHINA
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Austria to enter lockdown, make COVID-19 jabs mandatory

VIENNA (AP) — Austria will go into a national lockdown to contain a fourth wave of coronavirus cases, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced Friday, as new COVID-19 infections hit a record high amid a pandemic surge across Europe. The lockdown will start Monday and initially will last for 10 days, Schallenberg...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
BBC

Covid: The country locking down the unvaccinated

Carina, a yoga teacher in Vienna, is not vaccinated against Covid-19 and wants to remain that way. So she is now under lockdown, like around two million other unvaccinated Austrians. She is only allowed to leave her home for essential reasons like work or shopping for food, and is barred...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

China says 'not aware' of tennis player Peng Shuai issue

BEIJING (AP) — China’s Foreign Ministry on Friday stuck to its line that it wasn't aware of the controversy surrounding tennis professional Peng Shuai, who disappeared after accusing a former top official of sexually assaulting her. Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters that the matter was “not a diplomatic question...
TENNIS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
airspacemag.com

Farewell to a Giant

In a hangar in Tarbes, France, a team of hard-hatted maintenance technicians looked up at the aircraft towering 73 feet above them, the giant that once held the promise of dominating international air transport—the Airbus A380. The team wasn’t there for the airplane’s regular maintenance check. They had come to take it apart. Employees of Tarmac Aerosave, one of the world’s largest aircraft-recycling companies, they would work for the next six months to disassemble for recycling the world’s largest airliner, a four-engine double-decker that was 238.6 feet long with a 262-foot wingspan and an empty weight of more than 600,000 pounds.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
EurekAlert

New evidence that mass treatment with Ivermectin has halted spread of river blindness in two Nigerian states; Separate study shows drug’s potential to interrupt West Nile Virus transmission in US

Eliminating river blindness in two Nigerian states—a first for this major hotspot—could invigorate decades-long effort to deploy ivermectin to eliminate disease globally. Work in California and Colorado shows potential to reduce West Nile Virus transmission in humans by mixing ivermectin into bird feed, more evidence of drug’s non-COVID value. Arlington,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
TheConversationCanada

A fossil of a snake-like lizard has generated controversy beyond its identity

More than 120 million years ago in what is now modern Brazil, an ancient waterway was filled with all manner of strange creatures. These included dinosaurs, pterosaurs, sharks, bony fishes, a dizzying array of insects, strange plants and an oddly long and small lizard: Tetrapodophis amplectus. In 2015, the journal Science published a paper claiming that this elongate lizard was a snake with four legs. The discovery of such a specimen could tell us a great deal about the pattern and process of snake evolution — if it was indeed a snake. Lizard, not snake Extraordinary claims attract extraordinary attention, and this means...
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy