Bird flu infections appear to be on the rise, alerting the poultry industry and raising concerns about the pandemic potential of the virus, health organizations say. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, since 2014 — when the first bird flu infection in a person was detected in China — 51 infections of the H5N6 subtype of avian influenza have been reported, including 21 during 2021 alone as of Oct. 29.

