Taylor Swift's 'Red' Re-Release Inspires Immaculate Memes

A new album from Adele has arrived. The British singer released her anticipated fourth album 30, which she has described as her “ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life.” For 30, which was delayed due to the pandemic, the Grammy-winning singer reunites with 25 co-writers and producers Greg Kurstin, Max Martin, Tobias Jesso Jr. and Shellback, with Oscar-winning Black Panther composer Ludwig Göransson among album collaborators. The new release follows the singer’s divorce from Simon Konecki — with whom she shares her 9-year-old son Angelo — and centers on the aftermath and moving on throughout the 12 songs. When announcing the album on...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO