Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market 2021-26: Overview, Size, Share, Growth, Price, Trends and Research Report

"Global Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecasting period (2021-2028)". AutomotiveCharge Air cooler (CAC) has been used on turbocharged and supercharged engines. They are designed to cool down the heated intake air that comes from the compressor or turbocharger. It is also used in various applications such as HVAC, automotive and several other industrial cooling. The turbocharged engine in automotive produces hot air which on entry into combustor reduces engine efficiency. CAC is used before after the turbocharger to reduce the air inlet temperature thereby increasing air density and higher engine efficiency. CAC evolved as an integral part of any turbocharged automotive engine across cars, LCVs and HCVs.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO