EDITORIAL: Democrats continue to fail on voting rights

Derrick
 5 days ago

For the third time this year, Senate Democrats have failed to...

www.thederrick.com

WFAE

GOP-backed elections bills alarm Democrats, voting rights advocates

The haze of bipartisanship around the passage of a state budget the governor has pledged to sign had barely subsided Thursday when Republicans and Democrats in the North Carolina General Assembly quickly returned to their respective sides of the political divide, this time over GOP-backed elections legislation. The state House...
ELECTIONS
Axios

5. Mapped: Voting rights for 2022

Your ability to vote in 2022 will largely depend on where you live, as lawmakers in 25 states have made it easier for people to vote while those in at least 19 states have made it more difficult, per the Brennan Center for Justice. Why it matters: The new laws...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Boston Herald

Editorial: Gosar censure sets precedent for Democrats

Though many House Republicans would disagree (207 of them to be exact), the censure of Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona for posting an animated video that depicted him killing Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a sword was both good and necessary. As the Associated Press reported, the censure vote also...
CONGRESS & COURTS
reviewjournal.com

EDITORIAL: Democrats get their maps, but can they survive Biden?

Nevada Democrats jammed through new congressional and legislative maps this week, and the districts stand as a monument to their hypocritical mewling about gerrymandering. Lawsuits will be forthcoming, as even some hard-left progressive groups were upset with the result. Legislative leaders didn’t have much to say about their shameless power...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Editorial: Why does GOP oppose voting-rights measures?

Republican senators blocked another big voting-rights bill, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. This one should have been even less controversial than the ones before it; the legislation would have fixed the 1965 Voting Rights Act, a law that for decades protected minority communities from discrimination at the ballot box. The Supreme Court in 2013 hobbled the law, declaring that Congress must update the policy for it to once again apply. Congressional Republicans, who overwhelmingly supported the law as recently as 2006, refused. Only a single Republican senator — Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — voted with Senate Democrats seeking to patch it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Editorial: Blame will fall on Biden and Democrats unless economic turnaround comes quickly

The 12-month inflation rate through October reached 6.2%, its highest level since the George H.W. Bush administration in the early 1990s. Bush was the president whose failure to recognize the political impact of rising prices and sluggish wages inspired one Democratic strategist’s retort, “It’s the economy, stupid.” Even though Bush led the nation through a triumphant invasion of Panama and the lightning ouster of Iraqi forces from Kuwait, economic underperformance undercut his 1992 reelection bid. Future presidents never forgot the importance of keeping the economy humming regardless of whatever else is happening in the world.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
reviewjournal.com

EDITORIAL: Democrats now embrace gerrymandering

Today we offer a lesson in civics, progressive style. When Republicans redraw electoral maps to their advantage, the very fabric of American civilization hangs by a thread, and the survival of our democratic republic is in grave doubt. But when Democrats engage in precisely the same behavior … move along people, nothing to see here.
U.S. POLITICS
madison

Bloomberg News: Democrats should take voting rights more seriously

For the third time this year, Senate Democrats have failed to push through a voting rights bill. In each case, they knew at the outset that the effort would fail. One thing they haven’t yet tried: Advancing a measure with at least a chance of winning enough support from Republicans to overcome the filibuster.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Democrats know 'Build Back Better' will fail

Democrats are not acting like a party that is ready to pass a massive spending package stuffed full of all their most liberal priorities. That’s probably because they know the president’s $1.75 trillion reconciliation wish list is going to fail. Late last night, Fox News’s Chad Pergram reported that Democratic...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

Democrats Are Productive. Republicans Are Performative.

Last night, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy—one of the few elected Republicans left in the state of California—gave an eight-hour-32-minute speech on the floor of the House, which delayed a vote on Build Back Better, President Biden’s social-policy bill and, naturally, included a lot of completely wild stuff, including a complaint about metal-detector fines and a claim that the bill cost $5 trillion (Democrats heckled him with even more absurdly specious shouts of $6, 7, 8, and 9 trillion) and comments on “Drug trafficking, Immigration, Elon Musk, Defund the police, 2021 local elections, Biden's meeting w/ Xi, Covid origins, Hypersonic missiles, Afghanistan.” One widely mocked highlight: “I can’t even afford to test-drive a Tesla. And Elon is one of my best friends.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
KREX

House OKs $2T social, climate bill in Biden win; Senate next

WASHINGTON (AP) — A fractious House handed President Joe Biden a marquee victory Friday by approving a roughly $2 trillion social and environment bill, as Democrats cast aside disputes that for months had stalled the measure and hampered efforts to sell their priorities to voters. Lawmakers approved the legislation 220-213 as every Democrat but one backed […]
CONGRESS & COURTS

