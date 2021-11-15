ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LETTER: Republicans' principles only serve their agenda

Derrick
 5 days ago

This is my summary of current Republican...

The Atlantic

Democrats Are Productive. Republicans Are Performative.

Last night, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy—one of the few elected Republicans left in the state of California—gave an eight-hour-32-minute speech on the floor of the House, which delayed a vote on Build Back Better, President Biden’s social-policy bill and, naturally, included a lot of completely wild stuff, including a complaint about metal-detector fines and a claim that the bill cost $5 trillion (Democrats heckled him with even more absurdly specious shouts of $6, 7, 8, and 9 trillion) and comments on “Drug trafficking, Immigration, Elon Musk, Defund the police, 2021 local elections, Biden's meeting w/ Xi, Covid origins, Hypersonic missiles, Afghanistan.” One widely mocked highlight: “I can’t even afford to test-drive a Tesla. And Elon is one of my best friends.”
Post-Star

Letter to the editor: Republican has Stefanik concerns

Let me preface by stating that I am a registered Republican. I wish to comment on a recent mailing, and an online update (last week) from Elise Stefanik. I am absolutely turned away by the rabid partisanship infused in this information. The constant anti-left/anti-socialist rhetoric is better suited for Kevin McCarthy's desk, not my kitchen table. I would challenge her to even define the terms. Three times the congresswoman appeared with Fox News personalities. Does she have a side job with them?
Lancaster Online

What’s happened to Republicans? (letter)

Recently, Republican U.S. Rep Jeff Duncan of South Carolina wore a mask on the floor of the House of Representatives that stated “Let’s go Brandon.”. As those who follow Republican politics know, this phrase is code for “(Vulgarity) Joe Biden.”. Think about it: Cursing the president of the United States...
NWI.com

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Working class agenda ignored

After the Democrats’ disastrous election, a clown car of Twitter pundits has wasted no time pointing fingers at anyone else, in advance of 2022. Half the party blames Biden for not accomplishing anything, and the other blames him for asking for too much. Between these views, the common thread is...
Daily Local News

Letter to the Editor: Chester County Republicans using fear tactic

The instant my son was born I understood a mother’s instinct to jump in front of a moving car to push him to safety. When my 44-year-old sister was diagnosed with breast cancer, she became paralyzed with indecision about choosing treatment options. The night Donald Trump was elected, a close friend seriously considered which country he should move to.
thewestfieldnews.com

Letter: Republican extremists control their party

I’m not sure where I got this list – maybe from Levitsky and Ziblatt’s “How Democracies Die.” Anyway, it’s not original with me. But it does seem timely. How to Destroy a Democracy: 1. Destroy trust in government institutions and media. 2. Pack courts with ideological supporters. 3. Split the population on religious, race and class lines. 4. Demonize the opposition. 5. Refuse all compromise.
tricountyindependent.com

Letter: Pa. Republicans' election probe violates voters' privacy

Pa. Republicans' election probe violates voters' privacy. Remember when the Republican Party was a champion of personal privacy? Now the Republicans in Harrisburg want to know everything they can about how you voted last year — as well as your driver’s license number and partial Social Security number. Not surprisingly, the leader in this effort is none other than Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman.
Reading Eagle

Letter: Republicans don’t mind debt that they accumulate

Washington Republicans had no problem with the $7.8 trillion increase in the federal debt under the previous administration. We were told that President Donald Trump’s tax cuts (a gift for the wealthy) would pay for themselves. That was a lie. But now Republicans are up in arms about the $1.85 trillion (over 10 years) proposed by Democrats to give much needed relief to the bottom 80%.
Standard-Examiner

Letter: Young Republicans glad to see Romney prioritize global emissions

For the past two years, one of the top priorities for Utah’s College Republicans has been supporting free-market environmental policy that can protect our economy, our outdoors, and our country from the more radical proposals coming from the left. As such, it was extremely exciting to hear Senator Romney talking about one of the most distinctive conservative climate policies on the table with the Milken Institute just recently.
Dallas News

Letters to the Editor - Cancel culture, bullying, Allen elections, Republicans

Republican cancel culture is crazier than ever and dangerous, too. Rep. Liz Cheney is canceled from her leadership position because she tells the truth and refuses to lie. Republicans who voted for the infrastructure bill to keep our bridges from collapsing may be canceled from committees because they helped their constituents and indirectly helped President Joe Biden? And their phone numbers were published by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, which may result in real-life canceling from bodily harm against them and their families.
The Spokesman-Review

We the People: Biden campaigned on a transformative agenda, but only Congress can make it a reality

Each week, The Spokesman-Review examines one question from the Naturalization Test immigrants must pass to become United States citizens. Today’s question: What part of the federal government writes laws?. As a candidate, President Joe Biden made a lot of specific policy promises. Early in the Democratic primary race, his campaign...
Fox News

Biden's budget agenda only pretends to be responsible

Politicians selling a massive, partisan wish list aren’t always accurate. Consider a dozen years ago, when Democrats made the case for the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi famously said, "We have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it." President Barack Obama falsely claimed that "we’ll lower premiums by up to $2,500 for a typical family per year." Obama’s whopper "If you like your plan, you can keep your plan" became 2013’s lie of the year.
Albert Lea Tribune

Letter: It is important for students to study country’s founding principles

Thank you to the veterans for your service, sacrifice and dedication. We appreciate all you do to ensure the safety of our country. American Legion posts are mobilization for America. Local veterans who have served in World War II and 9/11, plus the COVID-19 flu pandemic served meals, food, clothing and fuel to those in need.
INFORUM

Letter: Republicans' disdain for teachers is on full display

The North Dakota Republican legislators' disdain for its educators and educational system is on full display with the recent passage of the bill to ban critical race theory. We have a system in place to choose and teach curriculum. Can legislators show that the system is broken? Why does the party that claims to support freedom and dislike government intervention rush in to solve a problem that does not exist?
