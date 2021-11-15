COLUMN: Anyone notice Democrats' poor election performance?

The Democrats are on a bit of a losing streak right now. Their top guy messed up the Afghanistan troop withdrawal. He ticked off our longest running ally, whom recalled their ambassador for the first time ever. Their open border policy isn’t working down South. Violent crime rates are up all across the nation, and some of their state lawmakers are in the process of defunding police. Their party’s liberal representatives in Congress are not getting along with their socialist members, thus nothing is getting done in Washington. Inflation is setting in, and before you know it those midterm elections will be upon us. Yikes. What should they do?

