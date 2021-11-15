ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COLUMN: Anyone notice Democrats' poor election performance?

By MATTHEW YGLESIAS Bloomberg Opinion
Derrick
 5 days ago

Before the recent election, I warned against overinterpreting the Virginia...

The Atlantic

Democrats Are Productive. Republicans Are Performative.

Last night, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy—one of the few elected Republicans left in the state of California—gave an eight-hour-32-minute speech on the floor of the House, which delayed a vote on Build Back Better, President Biden’s social-policy bill and, naturally, included a lot of completely wild stuff, including a complaint about metal-detector fines and a claim that the bill cost $5 trillion (Democrats heckled him with even more absurdly specious shouts of $6, 7, 8, and 9 trillion) and comments on “Drug trafficking, Immigration, Elon Musk, Defund the police, 2021 local elections, Biden's meeting w/ Xi, Covid origins, Hypersonic missiles, Afghanistan.” One widely mocked highlight: “I can’t even afford to test-drive a Tesla. And Elon is one of my best friends.”
Arizona Mirror

Stephen Richer creates PAC to back ‘pro-democracy’ Republicans

Republican candidates who reject the false and baseless claims that the last election was rigged may have some extra financial support in the next one, courtesy of Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer. Richer, a Republican who was elected in 2020, has created a new political action committee called Pro-Democracy Republicans of Arizona. The PAC will […] The post Stephen Richer creates PAC to back ‘pro-democracy’ Republicans appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Pantagraph

LETTER: Election strategy for Democrats

The Democrats are on a bit of a losing streak right now. Their top guy messed up the Afghanistan troop withdrawal. He ticked off our longest running ally, whom recalled their ambassador for the first time ever. Their open border policy isn’t working down South. Violent crime rates are up all across the nation, and some of their state lawmakers are in the process of defunding police. Their party’s liberal representatives in Congress are not getting along with their socialist members, thus nothing is getting done in Washington. Inflation is setting in, and before you know it those midterm elections will be upon us. Yikes. What should they do?
St. Louis American

Democrats must not take poor and low-income voters for granted

With a shocking gubernatorial loss in Virginia and a razor-thin win in New Jersey, the Democratic Party had best decide how to change this disturbing trend in 2022. The party should not underestimate the importance of marginalized voters, many of whom struggle to educate their children, pay rent and simply survive.
wearebreakingnews.com

Virginia Elections, Post-Trump Test For Democrats

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – For four years, nothing brought Democrats together like the drive to drive Donald Trump out of the White House. Now they seem puzzled as to what to do without it. Democrats in Virginia are desperately seeking to avoid disaster in the state gubernatorial race, the most...
Lake Charles American Press

George Swift column: Elections always have consequences

It has been said many times and, indeed, elections have consequences. Saturday’s elections proved once again that a low turn-out can allow a small percentage of voters to determine the outcome. My Dad was a Marine and he always impressed upon me that those in the armed forces were there to be sure all Americans could have freedom. It was our patriotic duty to vote.
New Pittsburgh Courier

Guest Editorial: Election a warning for Pennsylvania Democrats

If Democrats are not careful, what happened in New Jersey and Virginia can happen here in Pennsylvania. Republican Glenn Youngkin defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia governor’s race, becoming the first Republican to win statewide office there since 2009. In New Jersey, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy narrowly defeated Republican...
Goshen News

Kelly Hawes column: Democrats searching for winning message

If you ask James Carville who’s to blame for the Democratic Party’s recent election losses in Virginia and elsewhere, he’ll point to the progressive wing of the party. “They’re suppressing our vote,” he told PBS NewsHour. “I’ve got news for you. You’re hurting the party and hurting the very people you’re trying to help.”
Cherifilus-McCormick Defeats Holness in Democratic Special Election

After counting all remaining overseas and military ballots in the Democratic primary race in Florida’s 20th congressional district ‘special election,” it appears that businesswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick has defeated Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness by 5 votes. Even with his big lead in Broward County, Commissioner Holness, who was endorsed by...
nonpareilonline.com

Murphy column: Encouraging election for GOP

Last week’s elections results, both inside Iowa and beyond the state’s boundary, appeared to project good news for Republicans looking ahead to next year’s midterms. Some local races in Iowa and gubernatorial races in Virginia and New Jersey suggest the political winds are shifting back in the GOP’s direction, just a year after the party lost the White House and U.S. Senate.
Imperial Valley Press Online

Democrats still reckoning with election losses

While Republicans are positively giddy over the party’s sweep of Virginia and the near miss in reliably blue New Jersey, Democrats have succumbed to public bickering and finger pointing over who and what was to blame. Whatever détente was possible between the party’s progressives and centrists vanished on the morning...
ithaca.com

Dryden democrats sweep Dryden Town election

Democrats Jason Leifer, Leonardo Vargas-Mendez and Dan Lamb retained their positions on the Dryden Town Council after defeating their Republican opponents on the Nov. 6 election. Leifer was challenged by Pat Foote, and wound up receiving 52.7 percent (1,831 votes) while Foote earned roughly 43 percent (1,492 votes). Vargas-Mendez and Lamb fended off Melita Mertz and Ronald Szymanski for the two open councilperson seats on the council. Lamb received the most votes out of the four (1,868 votes, 27.3 percent) followed by Vargas-Mendez (1,829 votes, 26.7 percent). Mertz and Szymanski received 1,432 (20.9 percent) and 1,424 (20.8 percent) votes, respectively.
Anderson Herald Bulletin

John Krull column: The Democrats' game plan for losing

Shock of shocks — Democrats finally demonstrated they could learn something. After months of wrangling, they passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that will improve roads and bridges, expand broadband internet access and expand economic and other opportunities for every part of the country. It is a measure Democrats should...
theexaminernews.com

Becker Leads Democratic Sweep in Cortlandt Election

Councilman and Deputy Supervisor Dr. Richard Becker was chosen by voters last week to succeed retiring Supervisor Linda Puglisi in January. Becker, a cardiologist who has been on the Town Board since 2007, was at the top of the Democratic slate and won handily over Republican challenger Laure Abbate Ryan, 5,965 votes to 3,925.
Tahlequah Daily Press

COLUMN: Point Counterpoint: There are pros and cons to making Election Day a national holiday

National Election Day rolls around every four years and falls on the first Tuesday in November. With the exception of employers, who doesn’t want another paid day off? Many states have already declared National Election Day a civic holiday, which is an occasion to commemorate America's history, celebrate our rights and responsibilities as citizens, and learn about our constitutional ideals.
wizmnews.com

DEMOCRATIC VOICE POD: What last week’s elections mean for Democrats

On this episode of the Democratic Voice podcast with La Crosse County Democratic Party chair William Garcia, we brought in the political expert to recap last week’s narrative that Republicans won big in elections around the nation. UW-La Crosse political science professor, Dr. Anthony Chergosky, help decipher what those elections...
