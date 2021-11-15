Petition Created To Name New Middle School In Lower Merion After Beloved Educator Sean Hughes

LOWER MERION, Pa. (CBS) — All Lower Merion Schools are closed Monday in memory of the principal of Lower Merion High School who was killed in a car crash over the weekend . As a memorial for Sean Hughes grows outside the school, Eyewitness News has learned about a new petition in his honor.

A Change.org petition has been created to name the district’s new middle school after Hughes. The school is currently under construction in Villanova and is slated to be called the Black Rock Middle School.

Nearly 4,000 people have already signed the petition to name the school after the beloved educator.

Hughes was principal at Lower Merion High School for 14 years.

Winslow Township police say Hughes died in a two-car crash Saturday morning while driving his son to a soccer game. The teen and the driver of the other vehicle survived the crash.

The cause remains under investigation.

