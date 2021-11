There’s just somethin’ about old videos of Luke Combs playing small bars before anyone knew who he was that’s so damn cool. Mostly, it’s because he hasn’t changed one bit, which speaks to his authenticity as an artist. This video features Luke, and his best friend Adam Church, playing “Let The Moonshine” back in 2014 at a place called the Quaker Steak n’ Lube. And yes, that was a real place… there’s actually a handful of them in the eastern […] The post VIDEO: Luke Combs Blows The Roof Off A Small Bar Singing “Let The Moonshine” In 2014 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO