Retail

UPDATE: Deutsche Bank Upgrades Dollar Tree (DLTR) to Buy

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Deutsche Bank analyst Krisztina Katai upgraded Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) from Hold to Buy with a price target of $148.00. The analyst comments "We are upgrading DLTR to Buy from...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Lowe's (LOW) PT Raised to $260 at Morgan Stanley on Higher Buybacks

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman raised the price target on Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) to $260.00 (from $255.00) on the expectation for higher share buybacks going forward. The analyst reiterated an Overweight rating, stating "We also raise our PT from $255 to $260 on higher '23e EPS. For '21, we model comps +6%, gross margin expansion of ~7 bps and SG&A leverage of ~160 bps. This produces an EBIT margin of 12.5% and EPS of $11.80 in '21. For '22, we model comps +1%, gross margins flat and ~10 bps of SG&A leverage. This results an EBIT margin of 12.6% and along with $10b in share buybacks, produces EPS of $12.65. For '23, we model comps of +1%, gross margin flat and SG&A leverage of ~20 bps. This produces an EBIT margin of ~12.8% and combined with $10b in buybacks results in EPS of $13.80. ~19x our updated '23e EPS, results in our new PT of $260."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UBS Upgrades HeadHunter Group (HHR) to Buy

STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Citi Upgrades The TJX Companies (TJX) to Buy

STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Jefferies Downgrades CyrusOne (CONE) to Hold

Jefferies analyst Jonathan Petersen downgraded CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) from Buy to Hold with a price target of $90.50 (from $88.00). For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on CyrusOne click here. For more ratings news on CyrusOne click here. Shares of CyrusOne closed at $89.41 yesterday.
STOCKS
#Dltr#Family Dollar#Fdo
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Odeon Capital Upgrades Wells Fargo (WFC) to Buy

STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Raymond James Upgrades Bumble Inc. (BMBL) to Outperform

STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Starts Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (CMTG) at Overweight

MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Citi Upgrades Burlington Stores (BURL) to Buy

RETAIL
Crowdstrike (CRWD) Stock: $300 Price Target From Deutsche Bank

The shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) have received a $300 price target from Deutsche Bank. These are the details. The shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) have received a $300 price target from Deutsche Bank. And Deutsche Bank analyst Patrick Colville reduced the price target from $320 while maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Upgrades Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) to Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Catherine O'Brien upgraded Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $250.00 (from $245.00). The analyst comments "We are upgrading Allegiant to Buy from Neutral as we continue to expect the company to see one of the fastest profitability recoveries of our coverage universe/produce top-of-industry margins, but now also have more clarity on the timeline/budget associated with its entrance into the hotel business. While we still see elevated execution risk with the hotel, our down cycle sum-of-the-parts illustrative hotel scenario analysis could already be priced into ALGT shares. Our new $250 PT represents 34% upside."
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Upgrades Glycomimetics (GLYC) to Buy

(update reflects correction of analyst name) Jefferies analyst Roger Song upgraded Glycomimetics (NASDAQ: GLYC) from Hold to Buy with a price target of $4.00 (from $3.00). The analyst commented, "Lead uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, has generated promising Ph1/2 data in refractory/relapsed and first-line "fit" AML vs. historical chemo, supporting two ongoing pivotal studies, with data likely in '22/’23. Current ~zero EV suggests sig upside potential if data are positive. In addition, Co is expanding glycobiology based pipelines providing long-term value and/or BD opportunities. In sum, we see favorable valuation, upgrading to Buy, with PT of $4."
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Societe Generale Upgrades Abbvie (ABBV) to Buy

STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: VTB Capial Upgrades EPAM Systems (EPAM) to Buy

TECHNOLOGY
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Mizuho Securities Upgrades Western Digital Corp. (WDC) to Buy

STOCKS
Street.Com

Chase a Dollar (Tree)? Me? I'd Rather Short It

On Tuesday morning Dollar Tree ( DLTR) released its third-quarter financial results (more on that below). Since the year 2016, which was the first after the combination of Dollar Tree with the old Family Dollar, which Dollar Tree has maintained as a separate brand, the combined firm's compound average growth rate has run at 5.3%. Dollar General ( DG) , considered the dollar store retail niche leader, has seen revenue increase at a rate of 11.3% in comparison. The acquisition of Family Dollar might have expanded the business, however, it did not improve growth or margin.
RETAIL
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BofA Securities Upgrades Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) to Buy

BofA Securities upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) from Underperform to Buy. The analyst comments "We are upgrading our rating on Toronto Dominion Bank-TD to Buy from Underperform given EPS optionality from higher rates, capital deployment and the potential for a pick- up in strategy execution following the reshuffling in leadership ranks. Our Street high $110 PO ($94 prior) is based on 2.1x YE22e EPS (1.7x prior) and 13x ‘23e EPS (‘22e prior) and implies 22% total potential return and 2x YE22e P/B and 13.5x ‘23e EPS. We believe that the stock offers an attractive risk/reward ahead of multiple catalysts that should drive stock outperformance. We outline three reasons to buy the stock:"
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Stifel Upgrades Kimco (KIM) to Buy

STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Argus Upgrades Tapestry Inc. (TPR) to Buy

STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

MKM Partners Upgrades Walmart (WMT) to Buy

RETAIL
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Citi Upgrades Fate Therapeutics (FATE) to Buy

Citi analyst Yigal Nochomovitz upgraded Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $87.00 (from $94.00). The analyst comments "Previously we were Neutral on FATE because even with a highly innovative platform, the pipeline was fully valued. However, with shares down ~32% YTD, we now see a better risk/reward profile especially heading into multiple data presentations at the upcoming SITC and ASH 2021 meetings. At SITC, a preclinical poster for FT536 will be presented but the more critical stock moving catalyst will likely be the accompanying investor event that will include a comprehensive update of both the NK and T cell solid tumor franchises including data for FT500 and FT516. At ASH, updated B-cell lymphoma data for FT596 and FT516 will be presented with additional supplementary data at another investor event. Given these catalysts and the depressed valuation, we upgrade FATE to Buy/High Risk. Our TP decreases to $87 (from $94) on modest model timeline adjustments and inclusion of $20M milestone payment to MSK in 4Q21."
STOCKS

