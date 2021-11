Following the Astroworld tragedy, Travis Scott has announced he will cover all of the funeral costs and provide further assistance to individuals impacted by the festival in Houston. Travis has partnered with BetterHelp for free one-on-one online therapy and is aligning with NAMI, MHA National, and MHA of Greater Houston (Mental Health America) to direct all those in need to proper mental health services.

