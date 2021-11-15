ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Philippines' Duterte to run for Senate in 2022

By NOEL CELIS, Mikhail FLORES, Ron LOPEZ
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lB6nt_0cwziVOL00
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte will contest Senate elections next year, seeking to remain in politics while facing an international probe into his deadly drug war /POOL/AFP/File

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday filed to contest the Senate elections next year, seeking a way to remain in politics while facing an international probe into his deadly drug war.

Duterte, who is constitutionally barred from seeking a second six-year term, submitted his candidacy at the Commission on Elections office, minutes before a deadline to join the race.

A lawyer submitted the paperwork on behalf of the president, according to documents seen by AFP, quelling speculation he would run for vice president -- the same post his daughter, Sara, is contesting.

Duterte, 76, had previously said he would run for the country's second-highest office, before changing his mind and announcing plans last month to retire from politics -- which was met with deep scepticism among analysts.

Duterte made a similar declaration in September 2015, saying he "will retire from public life for good", only to announce a presidential bid two months later.

University of the Philippines political science professor Jean Franco said Duterte was running for the Senate because he was "scared of the lawsuits and the ICC".

International Criminal Court judges authorised a full-blown investigation into Duterte's anti-narcotics campaign in September, saying it resembled an illegitimate and systematic attack on civilians. Rights groups estimate the drug war has killed tens of thousands of people.

As a senator, Duterte would be shielded from arrest for crimes carrying a jail sentence of "not more than six years" while the Congress was in session, Franco said, citing the country's Constitution.

She added Duterte also wanted to "have bargaining power in the next administration".

Carlos Conde, Human Rights Watch senior researcher for the Philippines, told AFP Duterte was "clearly scared" and "wants to cover all the bases" to ensure he would be protected from prosecution.

"Even with his daughter running for vice president and his trusted aide Bong Go running for president â- those are apparently not assurance enough that he can attain his objective after his term ends," Conde said.

Sara Duterte had been widely expected to seek the presidency in a bid to succeed her father, and potentially protect him from criminal charges in the Philippines and from the ICC investigators.

But on Saturday she filed for the vice presidential race and that appeared unchanged by Monday's 5:00 pm (0900 GMT) deadline.

Her tilt for the second-highest office was immediately endorsed by the party of presidential front runner Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the son and namesake of the former dictator, to be his running mate in the poll.

Sara's decision to run for vice president leaves Marco Jr in a strong position in the presidential race.

The elder Duterte has been an ally of the Marcos family.

Twelve Senate seats will be up for grabs on May 9 when the election is due to be held.

Duterte is not the first president in the Philippines to seek to stay in politics, said Mark Thompson, director of the Southeast Asia Research Centre at the City University of Hong Kong.

"Given the one-term limit (as president) it's an opportunity to be in the national spotlight," he added.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Rodrigo Duterte only has himself to blame for China's maritime escalation

China is escalating its imperial conquest of the South China Sea. On Tuesday, Chinese coast guard vessels fired water cannons against Philippine supply boats, blocking their attempt to resupply forces guarding the Second Thomas Shoal. Located well within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, the Shoal is nonetheless claimed by China. The enduring ludicrousness of China's South China Sea claims notwithstanding (the Thomas Shoal is 720 miles from the nearest Chinese territory), President Rodrigo Duterte only has himself to blame for China's escalation. A fake strong man, Duterte has spent the past five years making himself Xi Jinping's favorite puppet. Indeed, Duterte has acted far more akin to a Chinese communist viceroy than the leader of a once proud and vibrant democracy.
POLITICS
AFP

ICC suspends investigation of Philippines 'war on drugs'

The International Criminal Court has suspended its investigation into suspected rights abuses committed under Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's "war on drugs" following a request from Manila. In his letter requesting a deferral, ambassador Malaya said the Philippine government was investigating the alleged crimes against humanity committed during the drug war.
POLITICS
AFP

Philippines accuses Chinese vessels of firing water cannon at its boats

The Philippines on Thursday accused Chinese Coast Guard vessels of firing water cannon at boats delivering supplies to Filipino marines in the disputed South China Sea, and ordered Beijing to "back off". Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin said he had expressed "outrage, condemnation and protest" to Beijing over the incident, which he said happened Tuesday as the Philippine boats were travelling to Second Thomas Shoal in the contested Spratly Islands. "Fortunately, no one was hurt; but our boats had to abort their resupply mission," Locsin said in a statement on Twitter, describing the three Chinese vessels' actions as "illegal". Locsin described the Philippine boats as "public", suggesting they were civilian vessels, and said they were covered by a mutual defence pact with the United States.
MILITARY
The Independent

Son of late Philippine dictator emerges as favourite for presidency as Duterte rules out running against daughter

The son of late Philippines strongman Ferdinand Marcos has emerged as the strongest contender for the 2022 presidential elections after president Rodrigo Duterte's daughter chose to run for vice president instead.Ferdinand Marcos Jr gained support after the president’s daughter and mayor of Davao city Sara Duterte-Carpio filed nominations for the vice president’s post on Saturday. She was leading in polls for preferred presidential contenders in the country throughout the year, but chose to contest the fight for the vice presidency instead.“Without the popular Duterte-Carpio in the presidential race, Marcos is the frontrunner, with 60 per cent odds of victory, though...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
Person
Sara Duterte
Reuters

Surprise entries create chaos in race to succeed Philippines' Duterte

MANILA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The Philippines' presidential race got more crowded with the last-minute entry of Rodrigo Duterte's long-time aide, in another twist to an election likely to be dominated by powerful family dynasties rather than reforms. Duterte loyalist, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, registered to run for president after...
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Philippines' Duterte calls for "closer international cooperation" at APEC leaders' meeting

Manila, November 13 (ANI/Xinhua): Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has called for "closer international cooperation" at the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, to speed up global economic recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "Closer international cooperation is needed to address these constraints and to ensure that all countries recover...
ASIA
Washington Post

Philippine politics is so unpredictable that Duterte looks set to run against his own daughter for VP

MANILA — Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte appears ready to face off against his daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, in a bid for the vice presidency next year — the latest development in a competitive, unpredictable race. A spokeswoman confirmed the younger Duterte’s candidacy for vice president on Saturday. Shortly afterward, Ferdinand “Bongbong”...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icc#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Senate
Washington Post

Kevin McCarthy is barking mad

Too often in public life, our leaders are afraid to speak the truth about the hard issues, to focus the American people on what really matters. Fortunately, Kevin McCarthy is not one of those timid leaders. And in the wee hours of Friday morning, he bravely stepped forward and forced the House of Representatives — nay, all of America — to face the truth … about the deli he operated when he was 19.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Over 30 lawmakers question Biden’s legal reasoning for strikes

FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — More than 30 lawmakers — from both parties — today will send a letter to President JOE BIDEN questioning the administration’s legal rationale for bypassing Congress before launching a military strike. “We are deeply troubled by your administration’s dangerous claim that Article II of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

No settlement for separated migrant families amid criticism

WASHINGTON (AP) — Migrants whose children were taken from them under former President Donald Trump’s zero-tolerance border policy have not reached a settlement agreement with the U.S. government, a lawyer for the families said Thursday as he and other advocates pushed back at increasing criticism of a proposal to pay compensation to them.
POTUS
AFP

AFP

29K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy