DHL Express signs order for nine Boeing 767 freighters

The largest Belgian airline and Lufthansa Group subsidiary Brussels Airlines has unveiled a new corporate design and livery during an event at its hub in Brussels. Brussels’ new paint scheme is mostly white with large “brussels AIRLINES” titles at the front of the fuselage. The aircraft tail features eight large red dots alongside more dots in various blue and gray colors extending onto the fuselage. A similar pattern of blue and gray dots has been added to the cockpit section of the aircraft, in front of the new and redesigned logo. Additionally, the nine red dots have been added to the aircraft wingtips. All aircraft will be gradually repainted into the new livery during their regularly scheduled visits to the paint shop, with the Airbus A319 OO-SSO being the first aircraft to wear the new livery.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO