The Blackhawks fell to the Jets on Friday night in a game that head coach Jeremy Colliton said was "nowhere close" to the effort level his team needed to be competitive. "Right from the start we weren't ready to play," Colliton said. "It snowballed. They got the second one and it was an uphill battle… Overall we weren't at the level we expect to be, and that's a good a team. We just weren't at their level. There's not much (else) to say."

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO