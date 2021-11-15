ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Eco-Anxiety Over Climate Change Is A Growing Problem, But Help Is Out There

wvxu.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the past 20 months the world has been gripped by a global pandemic. Face masks and social distancing have become a part of daily life. But for much longer, the world has been impacted by another crisis that...

www.wvxu.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
kalw.org

How is the climate crisis being taught in schools & how are educators helping young people deal with climate anxiety?

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss how climate change is being taught in schools. More than 80 percent of parents in the US said they want climate change taught to their children, according to a 2019 poll from NPR/Ipsos. A separate poll found teachers are even more supportive, but nearly 60 percent don't teach climate change because they believe it's outside of their subject area.
ENVIRONMENT
TIME

How Gratitude Can Help Combat Climate Change

Climate change is the defining issue of our era. World leaders have come together to align on global goals, companies are judged by their environmental impact, and millions of ordinary people have marched in the streets . Yet, progress remains slow and major questions outstanding . Will government commitments and investments materialize? Will markets adapt and technologies emerge rapidly enough? Will apathy and fatalism set in?
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
Cincinnati, OH
Society
City
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
Discover Mag

The Rise of Climate Anxiety

Climate activist Greta Thunberg, 18, and others during the pre-COP26 summit in Milan, Italy, on October 1. (Credit: Federico Fermeglia/Shutterstock) Climate change is often seen as a problem for the future, an ever-approaching threat that will have catastrophic impacts decades down the road. But for Generation Z and younger millennials who have come of age in the 21st century, steadily rising temperatures and extreme weather conditions are the only reality they’ve known. And as droughts, floods, heatwaves and powerful storms affect more people around the globe every year, the impact climate change has on their psychological well-being has become a growing topic of concern and study among researchers.
ENVIRONMENT
Thrive Global

Changing the Climate of Climate Change

Despite the enormous body of research proving the facts of climate change — there still exists a hostile, reluctant climate around the topic within certain political circles. Due to cognitive dissonance and other factors, many people choose not to believe in climate change. In order to make real change, we...
ENVIRONMENT
Recorder

Connecting the Dots by Columnist John Bos: Eco-Anxiety: Part III

“I thought this site was supposed to be free of politics,” the email read. “Greta Thunberg is a primary school drop out with serious psychological problems. Good choice for your inspiration for some contrived crisis devised to destroy the free market system.”. This was the only negative response I received...
HEALTH
architecturaldigest.com

This Is What Architects Should Do to Help Fight Climate Change

As Hurricane Ida slowly went back out to sea in September, having lumbered its way from the Gulf Coast to New England (and having caused over 100 deaths and nearly $100 billion in damages), one of its closing acts was a stunning explosion of a single-family house in New Jersey. The cause: a gas stove. Having been dislodged by rising waters, this kitchen appliance introduced a gas leak, resulting in the explosion that reverberated across the neighborhood. Dramatic though it was, the blast was by no means exceptional. Every year, the U.S. sees almost 300 serious natural gas explosions, killing, on average, 15 people per year.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale University#Eco Anxiety#Mental Health#George Mason University#Americans#Cincinnati Edition#Kentucky University
The Independent

Hop26: Australian brewers fight climate change by feeding carbon to algae

Australian beer makers have brewed up a novel way to fight climate change by capturing the carbon dioxide produced by fermenting hops and feeding it to micro-algae.The carbon emitted by fermenting hops to make a six-pack of beer can take a tree two days to absorb, experts say.To tackle that problem, the founders of Young Henrys Brewery in Sydney teamed up with scientists from the city’s University of Technology to set up two "bioreactors" filled with trillions of the tiny organisms.Inside the two 400-litre (105.6-gallon) bioreactors at the company’s brewery in Sydney, the algae absorb the carbon, then reproduce...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Lough Bradan: The peat bog helping to tackle climate change

A peat bog restoration project in Northern Ireland is helping to create cleaner drinking water while tackling climate change. The bog is located on the shores of Lough Bradan in County Tyrone, which supplies the Omagh and Drumquin areas with water. It is part of a restoration project by NI...
ENVIRONMENT
The Jewish Press

The Inconvenient Truths Behind the Hysteria over Climate Change

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, got himself into an unfortunate mess during this week’s COP26 conference on climate change held in Glasgow, Scotland. After he claimed that politicians who failed to take the necessary action to halt climate change would be viewed in an even worse light than those who had ignored the rise of Nazi Germany in the 1930s, he was asked whether that meant failure to act on climate change would be worse than allowing genocide to happen.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Climate change: The everyday actions that can help save the planet

It's not only the decisions of world leaders at climate summits that have an impact on our planet. Talk about carbon off-setting and net-zero can sometimes feel quite distant, or hard to relate to. While policy changes are required to meet our planet's climate goals set out at the COP26...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
dataversity.net

Data vs. Disaster: 5 Ways Analytics Is Helping Tackle Climate Change

With the recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPPC) report painting a worrying picture of our battle against climate change, we will explore five ways analytics can help turn the tide. The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, called the report “a code red for humanity,” adding that “the alarm bells are...
JOE BIDEN
Phys.org

Climate change: How elephants help pump planet-warming carbon underground

Imagine you're in a hot air balloon flying over an African savanna in the late growing season. Below, herds of elephants, zebras, wildebeests and rhinos roam a mosaic landscape dotted with lonesome trees and daubs of woodland on a canvas of yellow-brown grass. The hungry and rowdy herbivores are eating and trampling the vegetation that stores carbon and keeps it from heating the atmosphere.
ANIMALS
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Hospice nurse reveals what people say before dying

A hospice nurse from California has revealed what most people say before they die.Julie, who goes only by her first name on social media, has been working as a hospice nurse in Los Angeles for the past five years and has been educating people about death on TikTok.Hospice care is a type of health care that focuses on relieving a terminally ill patient’s pain and symptoms and attending to their emotional and spiritual needs at the end of life.“I love educating patients and families about what to expect with hospices and what to expect with the specific disease they are...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy