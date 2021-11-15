ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Netflix Series 'Amend' Features Jim Obergefell's Landmark Case

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe landmark Supreme Court case the made same sex marriage legal in the United States is the focus of one episode of the Netflix documentary Amend. And the plaintiff...

19thnews.org

‘They couldn’t understand me’: One woman’s plea for transgender surgery in prison

It’s been nearly 10 years since Kanautica Zayre-Brown started taking estrogen. Her birth certificate and ID say “female.” She legally changed her name. If it were up to her, her transition would already be complete. But at 40, Zayre-Brown, an incarcerated woman in North Carolina, is fighting for something that experts agree is a basic medical necessity for transgender people: gender-affirming medical care. Her case highlights the tensions between LGBTQ+ advocates and the Biden administration as trans people behind bars are being denied what experts agree is medically necessary care.
SOCIETY
Reuters

SCOTUS suddenly very interested in California's Private Attorney General Act

(Reuters) - It may be time for lawyers who represent employees in Private Attorney General Act cases in California to start worrying about the U.S. Supreme Court. In PAGA cases, employees stand in the shoes of the state in representative actions to police employment law violations, with 75% of any recovery going to California and 25% to workers. Plaintiffs file thousands of PAGA suits annually.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NME

Carole Baskin responds to claims that Homeland Security have found her ex-husband “alive and well”

Tiger King star Carole Baskin has commented on claims that Homeland Security have found her ex-husband Don Lewis “alive and well” and living in Costa Rica. Lewis went missing six years after the couple married in 1991 and he was legally declared dead in 2002. Rumours raised in the first season of the Netflix docu-series have suggested Baskin was involved in Lewis’ disappearance, which she has publicly denied.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Doing This, Starting Jan. 13

The COVID vaccination process in the U.S. has evolved significantly over the past year. Just a few months ago, we did not have booster shots or the vast majority of vaccine mandates that are now in place. These mandates have stretched far and wide, affecting the places unvaccinated people can work, eat, and even visit. But most of these requirements were put in place before vaccines were available to children, since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) only authorized Pfizer's pediatric vaccine for use in kids 5 to 11 on Oct. 29. Now, new vaccine mandates are factoring in children.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jim Obergefell
wvxu.org

Photographer and director Gordon Parks captured the Black experience

This is FRESH AIR. A new documentary called "A Choice Of Weapon: Inspired By Gordon Parks," is about the great photographer who chronicled the Black experience for Life magazine. Later, he went on to become the first Black director in Hollywood to work for a major studio. We're going to listen to our interview with Gordon Parks. He directed "Shaft," the first Hollywood Studio black action film, which went on to inspire a wave of what became known as Black exploitation films. Before "Shaft," He directed "The Learning Tree," an adaptation of his autobiographical novel about growing up in Kansas. Parks taught himself how to take photographs and became a staff photographer at Life magazine. He worked there for 20 years, documenting everything from fashion shows to gang wars in Harlem. Gordon Parks died in 2006. He spoke with Terry Gross in 1990, when he had published his memoir called "Voices In The Mirror."
PHOTOGRAPHY
#Netflix Series#Same Sex Marriage#Cincinnati Edition
Ohio Capital Journal

Why are medieval weapons laws at the center of a US Supreme Court case?

By Jennifer Tucker, Wesleyan University In the opening scene of “The Last Duel,” the new film set in 14th-century France, a herald announces the rules for conduct at a tournament to the death. He declares that no members of the public – whatever their social background – are allowed to bring weapons to the event. […] The post Why are medieval weapons laws at the center of a US Supreme Court case? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Kansas Reflector

Day of action in DC for voting rights protections, promised reforms

Hundreds of people marched Wednesday in Washington, D.C., singing songs of struggle and calling for the passage of a voting rights bill by the end of the year. Rev. William Barber II marched alongside other faith leaders, poor and working class Americans and allied elected officials, filling the streets around the White House and demanding […] The post Day of action in DC for voting rights protections, promised reforms appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KATC News

Governor says he will grant Homer Plessy pardon

Gov. John Bel Edwards says he will approve the posthumous pardon of Homer Plessy. Last week, the state pardon board recommended a pardon for the man whose name was on the Supreme Court case that allowed segregation in the United States, Plessy v. Ferguson. That case stood for decades until it was overturned by Brown v. Board.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wvxu.org

HBO Max's low-key gem 'Sort Of' is funny, tender and humane

It may be hard to believe, but modesty was once considered a virtue. These days, of course, our world is dominated by people — and by expressions of pop culture — that keep telling you they're big and important. If you call a TV show "modest," it sounds as if you're saying that it's bland and unambitious, a loser in the great Squid Game of modern life.
TV SERIES
buckeyefirearms.org

NYSRPA Case Exposes Biden’s Anti-Second Amendment Bias, Vindicates Opposition to Garland

Further evidence of Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland’s contempt for the Second Amendment has emerged in recent weeks. On September 21, the solicitor general of the U.S. (an office of the Department of Justice that reports to the Attorney General) filed a brief on behalf of the federal government supporting New York’s may-issue carry licensing regime in the U.S. Supreme Court case New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. That same day, the solicitor general filed for leave to participate in oral arguments. The court granted this leave on October 12. Therefore, on the November 3, the American public will be treated to a verbal presentation of the Biden administration’s disdain for the Second Amendment and the right to self-defense outside the home.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wvxu.org

Howard University to move forward on an agreement with student protesters

Students are Howard University are packing up the “tent city” they slept in to protest conditions in campus dormitories. WAMU’s Dominique Maria Bonessi joins us with the latest on the deal they reached with administrators. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
ADVOCACY

