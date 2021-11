Following his team’s 2-1 win over the Washington Capitals over the weekend, Philadelphia Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault praised his team for "the way we're trending." At 6-2-2, the Flyers are off to about as good of a start as they could have hoped for considering the roster turnover from a season ago and the ensuing injuries to kick off the new campaign. With 10 games under its belt, the team will enjoy some days off before a grueling 21-day stretch that sees 11 games, two sets of back-to-backs and some of the strongest teams in the league.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO