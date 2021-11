Two Australian companies landed a $117 million construction loan for a 41-story, 440-unit residential project in the South Loop. Lendlease, a Sydney-based construction and infrastructure company, and Australian pension fund Aware Super got the financing from UK’s Cain International on the 513,000-square-foot project at 234 West Polk Street, the lender said Monday. Known as the Reed, the building is the second phase of Lendlease’s Southbank development, a $1.2 billion plan that will include up to 2,700 residential units, a riverwalk and a park.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO