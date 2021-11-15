Cleveland Orchestra loses its weekend to Covid

The Jazzlab Orchestra, based in Montreal, defines itself as a specific group, a true institution in the world of Canadian jazz since 2004. The group explores musical writing in many styles, each time supported by stunning composers and musicians. Always keen on originality, always attached to gravitating a core of astonishing artists, it elaborates with inspiration and audacity each project since its creation. Practically the only group of its kind in Canada, he has released 7 albums and given more of 300 concerts since his creation, performing on the best stages of major jazz festivals and several prestigious venues in North America and Europe, including: The Jazz at the Lincoln Center (NY), the New Morning, the Café de la Danse (Paris), the Casa del Jazz (Rome), the Grande Teatro (Sicily), the Jazz Station (Brussels) and the Budapest Music Center (Budapest), etc.

