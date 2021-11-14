ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Plant Became ‘Rock ’n’ Roll Cliche at a Very Early Age’

By Martin Kielty
 6 days ago
Robert Plant said he’d started becoming a “rock ’n’ roll cliche” at an early stage in his life, and hailed Alison Krauss for helping him move away from that position by teaching him about “strict melodies” and harmonies. The pair’s second album, Raise the Roof – released on Nov....

Schenectady, NY
Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

