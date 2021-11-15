ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

How building Harry Potter's world conjured its own school of magic

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 5 days ago

LONDON (Reuters) – Surrounded by "Daily Prophet" front pages and books from the magical world of "Harry Potter", graphic designer Miraphora Mina holds up an envelope countless children have surely wished to receive. It's from Hogwarts, the school for wizards, and it is addressed to a certain "Mr H....

kfgo.com

How and where to watch all the Harry Potter movies in the right order

A gawky kid with glasses and a lightning-bolt scar magically transformed into one of the world's most successful fantasy franchises. The first Harry Potter book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (called Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in the US), came out in 1997, and since then things have moved more quickly than the Golden Snitch in Harry's favorite sport, Quidditch. Author J.K. Rowling wrote seven books in the Harry Potter series, and they were made into eight blockbuster films.
Chris Columbus
Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone Director Shares How Difficult It Was Casting Daniel Radcliffe

20 years ago, the Harry Potter film series launched with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, just four years after the original book by J.K. Rowling. Daniel Radcliffe was selected to play the Boy Who Lived on the big screen, and The Sorcerer's Stone quickly catapulted him to worldwide fame. As it turns out though, director Chris Columbus initially had a difficult time securing Radcliffe to play Harry Potter.
AllEars TV: The BEST Part of Harry Potter World

BUT there are two distinct lands in two different parks. If you don't want to shell out the cash to visit BOTH Universal parks, or you don't have the time, you wanna know which part of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter reigns supreme. What is favorite part of Harry...
The stars of Harry Potter share behind-the-scenes magic in EW's special collector's edition

His eyes are as green as a fresh-pickled toad, his hair is as dark as a blackboard. He soon can be yours, check online bookstores: Add this to your Potter keepsake hoard!. Don't worry, this is not an out-of-season Valentine's serenade! No, we're talking about the updated edition of Entertainment Weekly's Ultimate Guide to Harry Potter that is available for Potterphiles everywhere now, just in time for the 20th anniversary of the film adaptation of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.
Harry Potter

The 'Gram-worthy decor finds start at just $36. Muggles, it's time to give your room the magical makeover it deserves. The new Pottery Barn Teen Harry Potter collection has everything you need to turn your bedroom or dorm room into a Hogwarts common room. Plus, decor items like phone stands and cauldron planters will effortlessly spruce up your WFH desk.
Wizardfest brings the world of Harry Potter to Ironton

IRONTON — The world of Harry Potter was brought to the Tri-State area as the Ironton Wizardfest got underway this weekend. Centered in downtown Ironton around the Ro-Na Theater, the festival brought thousands of fans of the book and movie series to enjoy activities such as cosplay contests, an exotic animal display, wand making and dueling, house sorting, a LEGO exhibit, explosive potion shows, blacksmith demonstrations, broom making demonstrations, crafts, the Ironton Wizardry Academy and appearances by some of the actors from the Harry Potter movies.
'Harry Potter' Friends Land On Build-A-Bear & We Want Them All!

Ok, Harry Potter fans! With the holidays right around the corner, we have the perfect items for all your Harry Potter loving friends, family… or even simply to treat yourself with. Build-A-Bear has launched a new Harry Potter collection and special friends have arrived that we simply can't pass up.
Holiday Gift Guide 2021: The Wizarding World of Harry Potter

With production and supply chain delays expected to impact this year's holiday season, I'm launching this year's gift guides earlier than usual. We'll be visiting old friends like Star Wars, Marvel Comics, DC Comics, The Wizarding World, the year's biggest films and a few classics thrown in between. We'll have...
'Harry Potter: A History of Magic' exhibition is coming to Tokyo this December

Ever since JK Rowling published her magical books about a boy with a lightning bolt scar, the world hasn't been the same. Long after the final book was published, Potterheads have remained unwaveringly loyal to the franchise, creating an ever increasing demand for all things Harry Potter. When the British Library opened its 'Harry Potter: A History of Magic' exhibition back in 2017, tickets sold out almost immediately.
Le Creuset's Harry Potter Collection Brings Magic to the Kitchen

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Just when you think Le Creuset can't become any more magical, the premium...
20 years later, and we're still living in Harry Potter's world [Retrospective]

When Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (or Philosopher's, depending on how British you'd like to be) was released in US theaters on November 16, 2001, it was to say the least, a very big deal. The books series, already 4 books deep by this point, was selling millions of copies all over the world, and was singlehandedly credited with inspiring a new generation of readers. Kids were really excited to see this movie, and parents were excited to take them. I had only been 4 when the series started, so I missed the initial explosion and hadn't read the books by this point, but the movie was a big deal and so I had to see it. My mom, thankfully, told me I was only allowed to see the movie if I read the book first. Thankfully again, I relented, and I suddenly became an avid book reader, breezing through all the released books in quick succession, and getting more interested in other fantasy novels in the anticipation for the next releases. Ultimately, the movie broke the record for opening weekend US grosses with 90.3 million (a number that seems small for that record now) and broke more records all over the world. In the twenty years since we've gotten 7 more movies, all massive hits, plus two (slightly less beloved) spinoffs. There are toys, costumes, amusements parks, and apparently a tv show in the works. It started a YA boom that led to other generation defining franchises like Twilight, Hunger Games, and a ton of very expensive attempts that never took off (everyone remember the final Divergent film that was going to be shunted to TV and then just… never happened?) The books were hits, sure, but it stands to reason that none of that would have happened if this movie didn't work. And for the most part, it did.
