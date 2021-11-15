How building Harry Potter’s world conjured its own school of magic

When Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (or Philosopher’s, depending on how British you’d like to be) was released in US theaters on November 16, 2001, it was to say the least, a very big deal. The books series, already 4 books deep by this point, was selling millions of copies all over the world, and was singlehandedly credited with inspiring a new generation of readers. Kids were really excited to see this movie, and parents were excited to take them. I had only been 4 when the series started, so I missed the initial explosion and hadn’t read the books by this point, but the movie was a big deal and so I had to see it. My mom, thankfully, told me I was only allowed to see the movie if I read the book first. Thankfully again, I relented, and I suddenly became an avid book reader, breezing through all the released books in quick succession, and getting more interested in other fantasy novels in the anticipation for the next releases. Ultimately, the movie broke the record for opening weekend US grosses with 90.3 million (a number that seems small for that record now) and broke more records all over the world. In the twenty years since we’ve gotten 7 more movies, all massive hits, plus two (slightly less beloved) spinoffs. There are toys, costumes, amusements parks, and apparently a tv show in the works. It started a YA boom that led to other generation defining franchises like Twilight, Hunger Games, and a ton of very expensive attempts that never took off (everyone remember the final Divergent film that was going to be shunted to TV and then just… never happened?) The books were hits, sure, but it stands to reason that none of that would have happened if this movie didn’t work. And for the most part, it did.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO