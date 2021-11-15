ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austria locks down unvaccinated as COVID cases rise across Europe

Cover picture for the articleVIENNA (Reuters) – Austria slapped a lockdown on people unvaccinated against the coronavirus on Monday as winter approaches and infections rise across Europe https://www.reutersconnect.com/all?id=tag%3Areuters.com%2C2021%3Anewsml_L1N2S30S7%3A873822394&search=all%3AEurope%20becomes%20COVID-19%27s%20epicentre, with Germany considering tighter curbs and Britain expanding its booster programme to younger adults. Europe has again become the epicentre of the pandemic, prompting some...

AFP

Belarus says around 7,000 migrants now in the country

Belarus on Thursday said there were around 7,000 migrants in the ex-Soviet country, with around 2,000 of them camped on the border with EU member Poland. Thousands of mainly Middle Eastern migrants are camped around the border in what the West says is revenge for sanctions slapped on Belarusian strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko's regime after it suppressed protests last year. "The European Union is creating a humanitarian corridor for 2,000 refugees who are in the camp. We are taking on the responsibility of -- as much as it is possible and if they wish -- returning the 5,000 others to their homes," Lukashenko's spokeswoman Natalya Eismont said. She said German Chancellor Angela Merkel would negotiate with the EU on creating the humanitarian corridor to Germany.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Covid lockdowns across Europe threaten travel plans for tens of thousands

Travel plans are in doubt for up to 100,000 Britons in the run-up to Christmas as Covid restrictions return to many parts of Europe after a surge in cases.Austria has become the first country in western Europe to reimpose a full Covid lockdown, with Germany considering following suit amid a “dramatic” fourth wave that has hit the nation “with full force”, according to the outgoing chancellor, Angela Merkel.In the Netherlands, health officials reported a record 23,000 new cases on Thursday – nearly double the peak of 13,000 reached in December 2020. The country entered a three-week partial lockdown last...
TRAVEL
AFP

German justice contaminated by Nazis in post-war years

Germany's justice system was still filled with former Nazis well into the 1970s, as the Cold War coloured efforts to root out fascists, according a damning official inquiry presented Thursday. Furthermore the priorities of the Allies who won the war and "liberated" the country from the Nazis were quickly turned upside down in the Cold War context. 
EUROPE
AFP

First German states cancel all Christmas markets over virus

The German states of Bavaria and Saxony on Friday cancelled all their Christmas markets and unveiled drastic curbs on public life as the country scrambles to contain soaring coronavirus infections. - 'Health, of course' - The Bavarian state capital of Munich on Tuesday had become the first major German city to cancel its Christmas market for the second year in a row.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Czechs, Slovaks target unvaccinated with new restrictions

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech and Slovak governments on Thursday approved new coronavirus restrictions that will come into effect next week and specifically target unvaccinated people amid a record surge of infections in both neighboring countries. Czech Health Minister Adam Vojtech said most unvaccinated people will no longer be allowed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Germany agrees tougher curbs on unvaccinated to curb Covid surge

German leaders on Thursday agreed tough new curbs on the unvaccinated, with plans to shut them out of restaurants, sporting events and cultural shows as the country battles to halt a record rise in Covid infections. With new cases soaring to an all-time high of 65,371, leaders of Germany's 16 states agreed after crisis talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel to require those not immunised to provide negative tests in order to use public transport or go to the office. To protect the most vulnerable, they also agreed to introduce compulsory vaccination for healthcare workers and employees in elderly homes. "We need to quickly put a brake on the exponential rise" in cases and intensive care bed occupancy, Merkel said, calling the situation "highly dramatic".
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

French far-right commentator Zemmour courts voters in London

LONDON (Reuters) – Far-right commentator and likely French presidential candidate Eric Zemmour sought on Friday to woo French voters living in London at an event to promote his new book in the British capital. Zemmour, a former journalist known for his hardline anti-migration stance and euroscepticism who is shaking up...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Last resort: German hospitals sound alarm in pandemic surge

With intensive care beds filling up and health staff running short, a hospital in Bavaria's Freising made an unprecedented decision to transfer a coronavirus patient to northern Italy for treatment. Through the highs and lows spanning 18 months of the pandemic, Germany had on many occasions taken in patients from neighbouring countries as hospitals elsewhere ran out of space. But a fourth ferocious wave has sent infections to record highs in Europe's biggest economy, putting hospitals in parts of the country under immense strain and forcing some to look elsewhere in the EU for help. While the absolute number of patients in intensive care still lies below the peak a year ago, this time around, hospitals are also ailing from the double whammy of a shortfall in personnel that has seriously hampered their ability to cope.
HEALTH SERVICES
kfgo.com

Czechs report highest daily coronavirus cases since pandemic start

PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech Republic reported 22,936 new coronavirus cases for Friday, its biggest daily tally since the pandemic began, health ministry data showed on Saturday. Earlier in the week the country tightened restrictions on people who have not had COVID-19 shots to encourage more vaccinations and to ease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Thousands protest in Vienna against COVID restrictions before lockdown

VIENNA (Reuters) – Thousands of people, many of them far-right supporters, protested in Vienna on Saturday against coronavirus restrictions a day after Austria’s government announced a new lockdown and said vaccines would be made compulsory next year. Whistling, clapping, blowing horns and banging drums, crowds streamed into Heroes’ Square in...
PROTESTS
kfgo.com

Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases

ROME (Reuters) – Italy reported 49 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 48 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 11,555 from 10,544. Italy has registered 133,131 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Fresh Covid demos in riot-hit Netherlands

Dutch coronavirus demonstrators held fresh rallies on Saturday, a day after 51 people were arrested in an "orgy of violence" in Rotterdam that left two people in hospital with bullet wounds. Several thousand protesters angered at the latest measures gathered in Amsterdam on Saturday, despite one group earlier in the day having cancelled their rally because of the previous night's violence.
PROTESTS
AFP

Thousands rally against Covid curbs in Austria and Australia

Tens of thousands took to the streets in Austria and Australia Saturday as anger mounted over fresh Covid restrictions imposed against a resurgent pandemic, sparking overnight riots in a Dutch city and on a French island. On Saturday, France dispatched dozens of elite forces to its Caribbean island of Guadeloupe after arson and looting overnight in the overseas territory, despite a newly imposed night curfew.
PROTESTS
kfgo.com

No stranger to turmoil, Dutch dealmaker Wynaendts set for Deutsche chair

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – As head of Dutch insurer Aegon, Alexander Wynaendts led a complex European financial institution with staff around the world and a large U.S. presence during a turbulent decade, experience that should serve him well as the next chair of Germany’s Deutsche Bank. On Friday, a committee of...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Singapore eases COVID-19 social curbs from Monday

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore’s government said on Saturday it would ease social curbs imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 as infections have stabilised in the city-state over the past month. From Monday, limits on social interactions and dining out will be expanded to five people from two, government ministers...
PUBLIC HEALTH

