Singapore to ease entry curbs to arrivals from 5 more countries

By Thomson Reuters
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore will allow vaccinated arrivals from five more countries, including Indonesia and India,...

AFP

'Like prison': Singapore migrant workers suffer under Covid curbs

Bangladeshi migrant worker MD Sharif Uddin used to spend his days off with friends outside his cramped Singapore dormitory, but coronavirus curbs have for 18 months left him stuck inside during his spare time. For Uddin, change can't come soon enough for the increasingly stressed migrant workers.
WORLD
FOXBusiness

Vaccinated tourists arrive in US from dozens of countries as travel restrictions ease

The U.S. is seeing a flood of vaccinated travelers from dozens of countries previously restricted from entering America as new travel rules go into effect on Monday. The U.S. on Monday officially began allowing air travel from other countries, including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe. Air passengers must have proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test while those crossing land borders from Mexico or Canada will require proof of vaccination but no test.
TRAVEL
theedgemarkets.com

Singapore to curb greenwashing with stress tests, technology

(Nov 8): Singapore’s financial watchdog is turning to regulation and technology to tackle so-called “greenwashing,” which it considers the weakest link in the push to expanding sustainable finance. Banks in Singapore will have to undergo stress tests from next year while making regulatory disclosures to ensure they’re managing risks related...
ASIA
China’s northeastern Shenyang denies report of easing property curbs

BEIJING (Reuters) – The property bureau in China’s northeastern city of Shenyang on Thursday denied a media report that authorities are relaxing policies on home purchases, a move that would shore up property market sentiment and ease cash flow for local developers. State-backed media outlet Cailianshe reported that Shenyang’s housing...
ECONOMY
New Zealand to ease Auckland domestic border curbs from Dec. 15

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – Domestic borders of New Zealand’s largest city Auckland will reopen from Dec. 15 for fully vaccinated people and those with negative COVID-19 test results, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Wednesday. “Aucklanders have faced restrictions for an extended period of time to keep the rest of New...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Birmingham Star

Israel to ease entry restrictions for travellers

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 17 (ANI/Xinhua): The Israeli Ministry of Health on Tuesday announced that passengers travelling to Israel will no longer have to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result before boarding. Instead, passengers will be able to present a negative result of a rapid antigen test conducted up...
WORLD
Singapore relaxes COVID-19 social curbs from Monday

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore’s government said on Saturday it would ease social curbs imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 as infections have stabilised in the city-state over the past month. From Monday, limits on social interactions and dining out will be expanded to five people from the current rule of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Philippines accuses Chinese vessels of firing water cannon at its boats

The Philippines on Thursday accused Chinese Coast Guard vessels of firing water cannon at boats delivering supplies to Filipino marines in the disputed South China Sea, and ordered Beijing to "back off". Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin said he had expressed "outrage, condemnation and protest" to Beijing over the incident, which he said happened Tuesday as the Philippine boats were travelling to Second Thomas Shoal in the contested Spratly Islands. "Fortunately, no one was hurt; but our boats had to abort their resupply mission," Locsin said in a statement on Twitter, describing the three Chinese vessels' actions as "illegal". Locsin described the Philippine boats as "public", suggesting they were civilian vessels, and said they were covered by a mutual defence pact with the United States.
MILITARY
UK considering diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics in Beijing- The Times

(Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing next year in protest at China’s record on human rights, the Times reported https://bit.ly/3CEfDU6 on Saturday. An “active discussion” in government is ongoing, with Foreign Minister Liz Truss said to be in...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Top US admiral warns about China threat at Halifax forum

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — The head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said Saturday the United States and its allies need to operate with a greater sense of urgency amid rising tensions and China’s increasingly assertive military actions. Adm. John C. Aquilino reaffirmed America’s commitment to achieving a free and...
WORLD
Reuters

Taiwan says China can blockade its key harbours, warns of 'grave' threat

TAIPEI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - China's armed forces are capable of blockading Taiwan's key harbours and airports, the island's defence ministry said on Tuesday, offering its latest assessment of what it describes as a "grave" military threat posed by its giant neighbour. China has never renounced the use of force...
CHINA
Australia begins vaccine booster rollout as more curbs ease in Sydney

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia will begin administering booster shots of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine from Monday as millions in its largest city, Sydney, woke up to more freedom amid an accelerating immunisation drive against the coronavirus. Australia’s vaccination rate has picked up pace since July, after widely missing its initial targets,...
SOCCER
Virus curbs to ease in Auckland as New Zealand hits vaccination targets

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand will ease coronavirus restrictions in its biggest city from Wednesday as vaccinations rates rise and lockdown measures will likely be phased out by the end of the month, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The city of Auckland has been in lockdown for nearly three months...
PUBLIC HEALTH
More Magical Fish Shaped Cat Toy from Japan arrived!

It’s me Rennie and have purrtastic news. The humans just received their quaterly delivery of the magical fishes from Japan! And there are even some Sakura ones in this lot. We now have cat-safe beer bottles, ramune, breads, baguettes, sweet potato, and even ice cream-shaped toys. You can find the full range here.
ASIA
Glasgow Pact sets up more climate action from countries and curbs on coal

A new “Glasgow Pact” secured at the Cop26 talks commits countries to more climate action and a historic – if watered down – move against coal. Ministers and negotiators at the UN summit in the Scottish city agreed to get countries to strengthen their emissions-cutting targets for 2030 by the end of next year as part of the bid to limit dangerous warming climbing above 1.5C.
ENVIRONMENT
‘Life back to normal’: More COVID-19 curbs eased in Melbourne

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Melbourne’s pubs and cafes can have unlimited patrons from Thursday night, while stadiums can return to full capacity as authorities lifted nearly all remaining COVID-19 restrictions for the vaccinated residents in Australia’s second-largest city. Victoria, the state that is home to Melbourne, has been gradually easing curbs...
TENNIS

