Road conditions and traffic issues for lingering snow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Transportation and other road crews are making sure roads are safe around Northeast Ohio.

Lake effect snow and rain continue to fall Monday morning.

ODOT reports it has more than 200 crews crisscrossing the state, patrolling, treating, and plowing where needed.

Pavement temperatures are not low enough for accumulation.

FOX 8’s Patty Harken says roads are wet, but they have been treated.

A semi crashed on SR-528 early Monday. It is not clear if the weather was a factor.

No word on injuries.

