ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Road conditions and traffic issues for lingering snow

By Talia Naquin
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aeqTv_0cwzRdtS00

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Transportation and other road crews are making sure roads are safe around Northeast Ohio.

Lake effect snow and rain continue to fall Monday morning.

Get weather updates here

ODOT reports it has more than 200 crews crisscrossing the state, patrolling, treating, and plowing where needed.

Pavement temperatures are not low enough for accumulation.

Check road conditions

FOX 8’s Patty Harken says roads are wet, but they have been treated.

A semi crashed on SR-528 early Monday. It is not clear if the weather was a factor.

No word on injuries.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Road crews get streets clear from overnight snow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Transportation and city road crews worked through the night to clear streets impacted by snow. Check weather closings here ODOT said it had more than 100 crews out, most in Northeast Ohio, Friday. As the FOX 8 Weather Team predicted, the heaviest snow was in the snow […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

I-480 back open after crash

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A crash stalled traffic along I-480 westbound Friday night. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the westbound lanes of I-480 were closed at I-77. A short time later, all lanes were back open. Drivers were urged to avoid the area and find other routes. There’s no word yet if anyone was […]
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Traffic
City
Cleveland, OH
County
Portage County, OH
Cleveland, OH
Traffic
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘We are bouncing back’: Hopkins Airport expecting to see pre-pandemic level holiday travel season

CLEVELAND (WJW) – This week marks the beginning of the busy Thanksgiving holiday travel season at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. “It’s wonderful to see the facility, to see people traveling to see loved ones,” said airport director Robert Kennedy. Kennedy said Hopkins is anticipating 280,000 air travelers over the next 10 days. “Last year was a […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy