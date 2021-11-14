Police issue urgent appeal for missing 16-year-old girl

It is no exaggeration to say that no one really thought 4-year-old Cleo Smith, who vanished without trace from her parents’ tent 18 days ago, would be found alive. But early Wednesday morning, police broke into a home in Carnarvon, Australia, about 50 miles from where she disappeared and a few blocks from where her family had been agonizing over her disappearance, and found her alone. Cleo was snatched with her sleeping bag from a multi-room camping tent in the early hours of Oct. 16, while her infant sibling slept nearby.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 18 DAYS AGO