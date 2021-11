Oil giant Royal Dutch Shell has announced a major overhaul to its business which will see it drop the first two words in its name and move its tax residence to the UK.The company, which insisted it was not abandoning the Netherlands said it would no longer qualify for the Royal Dutch designation following the proposed changes.Board meetings will be held in the UK, and Shell’s chief executives and finance bosses will be based in the country from now on.It also plans to cancel its slightly confusing dual-share structure. In London today shareholders can buy an A share or...

INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO