The UK government has confirmed that no countries will be added to the currently empty red list for travel.Transport secretary Grant Shapps confirmed the decision in the Department for Transport’s (DfT) latest review of the lists on 18 November.He tweeted: “TRAVEL UPDATE: there will be no countries or territories added to the red list. We will continue to keep all measures under review.”However, there was one change: a further 15 countries’ vaccines will now be recognised by the UK, widening the pool of potential inbound travellers.Shapps added: “Proof of vaccination will be recognised from 15 more countries and...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO