On October 31st of this year, while everyone else was Halloweening it up, in the Mullen house we were putting up the Christmas tree! If you just gasped in shock and dismay, my work here is done. 😉 Just kidding. In all honesty, I can tell you it was Kristen with Decorators Warehouse that was the reason! I came across their Instagram page and was immediately intrigued with the 4 steps of decorating a tree tutorial. Let’s just say that sprays and floral “clusters” are life changing, and no one can change my mind!

SHOPPING ・ 11 DAYS AGO